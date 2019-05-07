44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares jumped 53.57 percent to close at $1.29 on Monday after the company won a $23 million biodiesel supply contract with India state-owned oil companies.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares rose 35.89 percent to close at $12.95 after the company announced it will be acquired by Marvell for $13.25 per share in cash, equaling $450 million total.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares rose 34.55 percent to close at $60.48 after the company announced it plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 28.36 percent to close at $12.99 after announcing a $100 million private placement.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares rose 16.94 percent to close at $2.14.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) surged 16.63 percent to close at $10.90.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 16.38 percent to close at $6.18 on Monday.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) rose 16.3 percent to close at $41.75.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 15.85 percent to close at $3.80.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 14.58 percent to close at $3.3000. Cowen & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 14.53 percent to close at $54.93.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) rose 14.46 percent to close at $6.73.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 12.65 percent to close at $4.72.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped 11.98 percent to close at $74.79.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 11.86 percent to close at $6.13.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares rose 11.76 percent to close at $3.80.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) surged 11.56 percent to close at $48.24 after the FDA accepted the company's NDAs for Bempedoic Acid and the Ezetimibe combination tablet.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 11.44 percent to close at $12.76 after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation for Zygel for the treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) rose 11.26 percent to close at $16.90.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 11.2 percent to close at $3.97.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) rose 10.71 percent to close at $8.37.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares gained 10.12 percent to close at $3.70 after gaining 17.89 percent on Friday.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 8.94 percent to close at $7.68.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 8.7 percent to close at $25.48 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) gained 7.51 percent to close at $31.51 after Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) reported a $2.7 billion strategic acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 3.81 percent to close at $75.49 after the company confirmed the receipt of revised proposal from Occidental.
Losers
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) shares tumbled 15.85 percent to close at $10.78 on Monday. Amplify Energy and Midstates Petroleum reported merger-of-equals.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE: TRMT) dipped 11.78 percent to close at $8.84.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) fell 11.6 percent to close at $97.96 after the company announced it would acquire a stake in Garda Capital Partners and announced a new CEO and CFO.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) dipped 10.82 percent to close at $9.40.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 9.17 percent to close at $19.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dipped 8.98 percent to close at $6.18.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 8.86 percent to close at $40.63.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 8.76 percent to close at $8.12.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares tumbled 8.49 percent to close at $4.42.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares declined 8.31 percent to close at $24.82.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dropped 8.29 percent to close at $19.25.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 8.22 percent to close at $6.81.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 6.57 percent to close at $3.27 after climbing 40.00 percent on Friday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) declined 6.43 percent to close at $5.38.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares dropped 6.08 percent to close at $34.00 following a tweet from President Trump hinting at additional tariffs on China. China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 5.76 percent to close at $46.13.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) fell 4.83 percent to close at $13.80 after China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week following a tweet from President Trump hinting at more tariffs on China and a new trade war.
- ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) dipped 4.52 percent to close at $20.51 after the company announced its intention to reduce European steel production.
