The XFL, the upstart spring football league, will have its games broadcast on TV networks ABC and Fox, and on cable on FOX Sports and the ESPN networks under an agreement announced Monday.

ABC and ESPN are owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). The Fox broadcast and cable networks are owned by Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA).

No Rights Fee

The networks aren’t paying a rights fee, but will absorb the cost of production.

The agreement was announced as a multiyear deal but the league and networks didn’t specify the exact length. Under the deal, ABC will carry 13 games, while Fox will get 11, including two Thursday evening games. More than half the league’s games will be televised under the agreement.

ESPN and Fox will also hold streaming rights under the deal.

The XFL begins play Feb. 8, 2020. The season is 10 weeks, plus two semifinal games and a championship game.

Sports And Entertainment

The league is being started by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) Vince McMahon, who is using his own money through his private company Alpha Entertainment to start it. Former NFL backup quarterback Oliver Luck is the CEO and commissioner of the league.

“We look forward to showcasing the XFL on ESPN and ABC, including the kickoff game and championship during the league’s inaugural season,” ESPN Executive Vice President Burke Magnus said in a statement. “Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck are two of the sports industry’s most creative and experienced leaders, and they have exciting plans for this league. We believe in their vision for the XFL, which will be a great addition to our year-round commitment to football.”

The TV schedule will include Saturday and Sunday afternoon games through the spring.

Photo courtesy of "XFL Cities and Stadiums: Official Announcement"