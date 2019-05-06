Transplace Names Matthew Harding To Lead Data Insights And Analytics Team

Transplace has announced the appointment of Matthew Harding as senior vice president of data science. Harding, who rejoins Transplace after a nine-plus year stay at Chainalytics, will lead the company's data insights and analytics team.

"Matthew brings extensive experience in transportation and logistics and deep expertise in utilizing market intelligence to deliver meaningful results," said Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. "His leadership and strategic approach to data science and making information actionable will strengthen our position as a leading provider of logistics services and technology to shippers."

Transplace is a provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions.

Harding will be tasked with turning internal company data into actionable data as well as supporting partnerships and collaborations with companies with artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise.

Harding joins Transplace from Chainalytics, where he served as vice president of freight market intelligence consortiums, and developed transportation market intelligence products for shippers and third-party logistics providers. He has more than 20 years of supply chain and transportation industry experience. Prior to Chainalytics, Harding served as vice president of consulting at Transplace, where he was responsible for driving new consulting services, strategic carrier development and claims activities. He has also held leadership positions at Manhattan Associates, Logistics.com, Inc. and The Sabre Group.

"I am excited to rejoin Transplace and support the company's commitment to leveraging network data and market intelligence to deliver greater value to its customers," Harding said. "I look forward to helping Transplace leverage the large amounts of shipper data available within its network to improve supply chain predictability and performance."

