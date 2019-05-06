Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 56 percent to $8.28.
  • Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) climbed 51.2 percent to $1.27 after the company won a $23 million biodiesel supply contract with India state-owned oil companies.
  • Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares gained 36.2 percent to $13.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by Marvell for $13.25 per share in cash, equaling $450 million total.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares climbed 27.2 percent to $57.17 after the company announced it plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 20 percent to $3.4571. Cowen & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares gained 18.1 percent to $11.95 after announcing a $100 million private placement.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) rose 14.4 percent to $6.16.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 12.8 percent to $3.70.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares gained 12.6 percent to $2.06.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) surged 9.4 percent to $7.71
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 9.2 percent to $47.22 after the FDA accepted the company's NDAs for Bempedoic Acid and the Ezetimibe combination tablet.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.64 after gaining 17.89 percent on Friday.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 7.4 percent to $3.24 after climbing 40.00 percent on Friday.
  • Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) gained 6.5 percent to $31.22 after Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) reported a $2.7 billion strategic acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 6.2 percent to $12.16 after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation for Zygel for the treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 5.5 percent to $24.72 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 3.5 percent to $75.25 after the company confirmed the receipt of revised proposal from Occidental.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) shares dipped 13.8 percent to $11.04. Amplify Energy and Midstates Petroleum reported merger-of-equals.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) dipped 11.2 percent to $98.40 after the company announced it would acquire a stake in Garda Capital Partners and announced a new CEO and CFO.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 10.7 percent to $6.24.
  • China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares fell 8.6 percent to $33.90 following a tweet from President Trump hinting at additional tariffs on China. China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) declined 7.2 percent to $5.34.
  • Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 6.3 percent to $20.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 6.2 percent to $45.95.
  • Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) fell 6 percent to $9.82 after reporting Q1 results.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) fell 6 percent to $13.62 after China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week following a tweet from President Trump hinting at more tariffs on China and a new trade war.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) dropped 5.7 percent to $5.68.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 5.3 percent to $6.53.
  • ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) dipped 5.2 percent to $20.37 after the company announced its intention to reduce European steel production.
  • YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) fell 4.2 percent to $77.59 after China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week following a tweet from President Trump hinting at more tariffs on China and a new trade war.

