30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 56 percent to $8.28.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) climbed 51.2 percent to $1.27 after the company won a $23 million biodiesel supply contract with India state-owned oil companies.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares gained 36.2 percent to $13.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by Marvell for $13.25 per share in cash, equaling $450 million total.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares climbed 27.2 percent to $57.17 after the company announced it plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 20 percent to $3.4571. Cowen & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares gained 18.1 percent to $11.95 after announcing a $100 million private placement.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) rose 14.4 percent to $6.16.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 12.8 percent to $3.70.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares gained 12.6 percent to $2.06.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) surged 9.4 percent to $7.71
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 9.2 percent to $47.22 after the FDA accepted the company's NDAs for Bempedoic Acid and the Ezetimibe combination tablet.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.64 after gaining 17.89 percent on Friday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 7.4 percent to $3.24 after climbing 40.00 percent on Friday.
- Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) gained 6.5 percent to $31.22 after Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) reported a $2.7 billion strategic acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 6.2 percent to $12.16 after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation for Zygel for the treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 5.5 percent to $24.72 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 3.5 percent to $75.25 after the company confirmed the receipt of revised proposal from Occidental.
Losers
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) shares dipped 13.8 percent to $11.04. Amplify Energy and Midstates Petroleum reported merger-of-equals.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) dipped 11.2 percent to $98.40 after the company announced it would acquire a stake in Garda Capital Partners and announced a new CEO and CFO.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 10.7 percent to $6.24.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares fell 8.6 percent to $33.90 following a tweet from President Trump hinting at additional tariffs on China. China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) declined 7.2 percent to $5.34.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 6.3 percent to $20.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 6.2 percent to $45.95.
- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) fell 6 percent to $9.82 after reporting Q1 results.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) fell 6 percent to $13.62 after China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week following a tweet from President Trump hinting at more tariffs on China and a new trade war.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) dropped 5.7 percent to $5.68.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 5.3 percent to $6.53.
- ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) dipped 5.2 percent to $20.37 after the company announced its intention to reduce European steel production.
- YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) fell 4.2 percent to $77.59 after China has indicated it may back out of negotiations this week following a tweet from President Trump hinting at more tariffs on China and a new trade war.
