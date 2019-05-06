26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares rose 29 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 17.3 percent to $50.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA acceptance of NDAs for both bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination tablet for filing and regulatory review.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) rose 13.5 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at a valuation of $10.6 billion.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 10.7 percent to $3.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 6.8 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares rose 5.7 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 40.00 percent on Friday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 5.5 percent to $18.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported expedited development and pivotal status for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 4.8 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation for Zygel for the treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 4.2 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.89 percent on Friday.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 3.1 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 2.5 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed the receipt of revised proposal from Occidental for $59.00 per share in cash plus 0.2934 shares of Occidental common stock.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 2.3 percent to $25.56 in pre-market trading after falling 11.19 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 15.3 percent to $7.5 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that FORTITUDE-ALS, a Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS, did not meet statistical significance for primary efficacy analysis.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) fell 10.8 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 10.7 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after rising 19.38 percent on Friday.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 9.5 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 9.2 percent to $12.85 in pre-market trading after surging 28.64 percent on Friday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 9.1 percent to $18.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.12 percent on Friday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 8.2 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- SCIPLAY CORP (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 8.2 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.69 percent on Friday.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 7.7 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after rising 5.15 percent on Friday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.4 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 7.1 percent to $45.50 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.1 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 5.7 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading after rising 5.74 percent on Friday.
- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) fell 3.1 percent to $10.12 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
