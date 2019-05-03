58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares gained 53.2 percent to $3.83.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) surged 41.8 percent to $15.60 after the company priced its 11 million ADS IPO at $11 per ADS.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares gained 34.6 percent to $11.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also gave strong guidance.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) surged 28 percent to $3.6497.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) rose 27.8 percent to $10.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 24 percent to $6.47 following news the company will receive the full insurance payout of $183 million for WorldView-4 satellite on-orbit failure.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 21.8 percent to $5.59.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares jumped 21.2 percent to $584.64 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) rose 20.8 percent to $2.90.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 20.4 percent to $7.90.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) surged 20.1 percent to $16.90 following strong Q1 results.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) gained 19 percent to $16.25 following Q1 earnings.
- Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) rose 18.8 percent to $35.98 following Q1 results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 18 percent to $3.61 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 17 percent to $4.13.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) gained 17 percent to $39.73 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 16.9 percent to $14.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 16 percent to $16.69 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) surged 16 percent to $8.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) gained 15.7 percent to $14.38 following Q2 earnings.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 14.6 percent to $23.27 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 14.5 percent to $7.75 following Q1 results.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) climbed 13.9 percent to $43.94 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 13.8 percent to $2.8450 following Q1 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) rose 13.5 percent to $10.67 following Q1 results.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) gained 13 percent to $5.47 following Q1 earnings.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 9.8 percent to $42.75 following Q1 earnings.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 9.5 percent to $63.49 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 8.7 percent to $19.78 after surging 31.88 percent on first day of trading.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 8.1 percent to $6.04 after declining 13.20 percent on Thursday.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares gained 8 percent to $169.12 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) rose 7.8 percent to $114.00 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) rose 7 percent to $55.17 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7 percent to $4.7500 after falling 5.73 percent on Thursday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.7 percent to $70.16 following 163.00 percent gain on first day of trading.
Losers
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) dropped 21.9 percent to $2.93 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 forecast.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 23.1 percent to $4.5400 after surging 91.56 percent on Thursday.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) declined 22 percent to $17.58 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 18 percent to $3.74 after the company issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 17.1 percent to $7.59 after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares dipped 16.1 percent to $5.72 after reporting Q1 results. Titan International posted Q1 earnings of $0.2 per share on sales of $410.4 million.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) tumbled 15.5 percent to $3.4750 following Q1 results.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) dropped 12.6 percent to $50.06 following Q1 earnings.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 12.5 percent to $11.07 after rising 23.41 percent on Thursday.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 12.5 percent to $11.62 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dipped 12.4 percent to $4.66 following weak Q1 results.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) dropped 12.4 percent to $13.04 following Q1 earnings.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 12.3 percent to $58.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) tumbled 12.2 percent to $12.06.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) dropped 11.6 percent to $24.90 after the FDA notified the company its PMA supplement for its products lacked information on the clinical analysis and evidence that would permit the completion of a review to determine safety and effectiveness.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 11.2 percent to $276.19 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dipped 9.6 percent to $8.76.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) fell 9.4 percent to $43.75 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered FY19 sales outlook.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) dropped 8.4 percent to $33.08 following Q1 results.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) fell 5.4 percent to $86.55 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 4.9 percent to $47.12 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 4.2 percent to $86.96 following Q2 results.
