Kriska Adds To Brokerage Business With Champion Express Acquisition

Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has purchased Champion Express, expanding the Canadian company's freight brokerage business.

The acquisition, announced on April 30, adds to Ontario-based Kriska's portfolio of seven transportation and logistics companies in Canada and the United States, primarily dealing in truckload transportation. Kriska is part-owned by Mullen Group.

"We are excited to bring the Champion Express team of experienced logistics professionals, into the KTG family." Kriska CEO Mark Seymour said in a statement. "Champion has a long-standing reputation of white-glove like care and attention to their customer base. We expect these customers to benefit from the additional support KTG has to offer, and we believe this will bring growth opportunities for all parties involved."

Champion Express, also based in Ontario, will continue to operate with its existing management. Its freight brokerage business covers North America and runs on a proprietary software suite.

"Being part of a group with an impressive amount of assets will further our capabilities when servicing our customers," Peter Jenkins, Champion business manager, said in a statement. "We are proud of our team's dedication and strong customer relationships. The support of KTG will enable Champion to strengthen these relationships and build on our accomplishments."

In February, Kriska purchased Icon Transportation Logistics, a small cross-border carrier with 44 power units based in Ontario. The KTG fleet consists of more than 600 power units, 1,600 dry trailers and 300 refrigerated trailers.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink