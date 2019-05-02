54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares surged 81.8 percent to $5.60.
- Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares jumped 49.2 percent to $49.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 43.9 percent to $14.75 after rising almost 100 percent Wednesday after the company announced positive trial data was published in a medical journal.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) climbed 36 percent to $21.75. TransMedics priced its upsized 5.69 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- SYMC Resources Ltd (NASDAQ: SY) gained 29.9 percent to $17.92. So-Young priced its 13 million ADS IPO at $13.80 per ADS.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) shares jumped 27.7 percent to $0.6208 after company entered a share purchase deal in connection with a private placement of 6 million shares with a purchase price of $1.00 per share.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 19.6 percent to $6.06 on no apparent news. The stock may be trading higher in sympathy with ARCA Biopharma.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) gained 17 percent to $68.03 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY19 forecast.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 13 percent to $54.97 following Q1 results.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) rose 12.3 percent to $10.04 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) climbed 11.8 percent to $19.30 following Q1 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 11.4 percent to $9.36 after climbing 38.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 8.3 percent to $3.9504.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 7.9 percent to $4.37 after dropping 9.60 percent on Wednesday.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 7.8 percent to $2.7600.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 7.3 percent to $9.41.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) climbed 6.6 percent to $93.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $76 to $93.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 5.7 percent to $5.83 after the company raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) gained 5.7 percent to $65.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) jumped 5.7 percent to $25.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised 2019 sales guidance.
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) gained 5.5 percent to $295.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance in line with analyst estimates.
- Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) gained 5.3 percent to $473.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also declared a $2.46 per share dividend.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) surged 5.3 percent to $14.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) gained 4 percent to $20.45 due to a better-than-expected Q1 sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) gained 3.3 percent to $21.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
Losers
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) fell 30.5 percent to $6.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares dipped 29.6 percent to $17.01 after missing first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, as well as weak guidance.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) dropped 24.6 percent to $29.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and lowered its 2019 EPS expectations.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 22.2 percent to $9.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares tumbled 21.5 percent to $24.11. PI Composites reported preliminary Q1 loss of $0.35 per share and sales of $300 million.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) fell 20.3 percent to $10.45 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) dropped 17.4 percent to $9.14 following Q1 results.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) dipped 16 percent to $33.44 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) dropped 15.7 percent to $16.79 after reporting disappointing Q1 results.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDK) shares fell 14.7 percent to $4.81 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY2019 sales guidance.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) tumbled 14.3 percent to $3.8580.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) dropped 13.2 percent to $23.03 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.16) versus the $0.14 analyst estimate and sales of $389 million versus the $420 million analyst estimate.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 13 percent to $27.79 following Q1 results.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 12.9 percent to $8.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 12.4 percent to $5.64 after the company priced its 36.4 million share offering at $5.50 per share..
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) dipped 11.9 percent to $58.86 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $16.56.
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) dipped 11.5 percent to $51.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) fell 11.4 percent to $30.42 after reporting Q1 results.
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) dropped 11.4 percent to $64.50 following Q1 earnings.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 11.3 percent to $145.03 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) tumbled 10.7 percent to $10.52 following weak Q1 results.
- Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) dropped 10.7 percent to $10.77 after the company said it is ending its exploration of strategic alternatives without receiving any worthwhile acquisition offers.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 10 percent to $66.25 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 10 percent to $3.4301.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) fell 7.4 percent to $31.40 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $33.63 after gaining 21.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) dropped 6 percent to $78.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and lowered 2019 EPS expectations.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 4.6 percent to $5.12 after the company reported earnings for its first quarter.
