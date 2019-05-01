25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 14 percent to $1.88 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 18.3 percent to $11.88 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares rose 17.8 percent to $59.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares rose 13.4 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 12.6 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after signing an agreement with Lamellar Biomedical.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 8.8 percent to $66.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 7.2 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares rose 6.2 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 6 percent to $84.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 5.8 percent to $57.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 earnings outlook.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 5.6 percent to $144.74 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 5.5 percent to $211.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 5.1 percent to $29.02 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) rose 4.5 percent to $179.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY19 earnings forecast.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 5 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 23.8 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Nabriva Therapeutics received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Contepo, chemically fosfomycin, injection for treating complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis. The company said the CRL pertains to issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of its contract manufacturers, and that it will seek a Type a meeting with the FDA to discuss the findings.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 16.4 percent to $6.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak Q4 outlook.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 11 percent to $13 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) fell 9.1 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 8.6 percent to $61.85 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) fell 3.7 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 sales miss.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) fell 3.5 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 3.5 percent to $5.21 in pre-market trading after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 3.3 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 3.7 percent to $153.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
