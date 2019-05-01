68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares jumped 34.88 percent to close at $29.27 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales estimates. The company also issued Q2 guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 27.37 percent to close at $39.40 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 20.04 percent to close at $6.05.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) surged 17.07 percent to close at $2.40.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 16.44 percent to close at $4.25.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) rose 16.24 percent to close at $3.65.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 15.91 percent to close at $37.51 following strong Q2 results.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) jumped 15.7 percent to close at $2.80.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 15.3 percent to close at $21.40 after the company reported positive feedback from the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its Trilaciclib drug.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) gained 15.18 percent to close at $33.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) rose 13.89 percent to close at $10.58 following Q1 earnings.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAGE) shares rose 13.31 percent to close at $48.79 after HealthEquity reported confirmation of proposal to buy WageWorks at $50.50 per share in cash.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 13 percent to close at $4.78.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) rose 12.81 percent to close at $3.17.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) jumped 11.85 percent to close at $20.67.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) surged 10.92 percent to close at $19.20 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 10.85 percent to close at $8.58. Synlogic highlighted presentation of data describing a solid oral formulation process for synthetic biotic medicine SYNB1618 for the treatment of PKU at 22nd Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) jumped 10.56 percent to close at $20.42.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 10.53 percent to close at $4.8300.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) gained 9.69 percent to close at $21.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) jumped 8.28 percent to close at $22.10 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares rose 8 percent to close at $2.4300.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 7.89 percent to close at $105.62 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares surged 7.86 percent to close at $243.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) rose 7.79 percent to close at $109.79 after the company announced strong Q1 results and reported purchase of Proseal.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) climbed 7.71 percent to close at $9.64.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 6.67 percent to close at $4.16 following Q1 results.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 6.48 percent to close at $71.15 after reporting Q1 results.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 6.23 percent to close at $47.54 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 4.52 percent to close at $10.17 after the company announced upbeat results for its first quarter.
Losers
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) shares dipped 42.84 percent to close at $4.99 on Tuesday.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares fell 24.53 percent to close at $2.00. Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA agreed to buy Netshoes for around $62 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 18.83 percent to close at $10.09 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 15.26 percent to close at $20.71 following Q1 results.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) dropped 15.13 percent to close at $11.61.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 14.74 percent to close at $4.8600 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 15.61 percent to close at $15.46.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) dropped 15.29 percent to close at $14.41 after reporting a 4.25 million share common stock offering.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) dropped 15.02 percent to close at $14.09 following Q1 results.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dipped 14.71 percent to close at $23.66. Twist Bioscience reported Q2 results after the closing bell.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) fell 14.5 percent to close at $52.60 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 14.42 percent to close at $11.51 after the company reported Q2 results and announced plans to acquire business of GenePOC.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) fell 14.42 percent to close at $8.96 after reporting Q1 results.
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) declined 14 percent to close at $ 25.01 following Q1 earnings.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) dipped 13.19 percent to close at $2.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dropped 13.1 percent to close at $2.52.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 12.8 percent to close at $25.21. MakeMyTrip reported the purchase of majority interest in Quest 2 Travel.com India Private Limited. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $32 to $25.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 12.61 percent to close at $66.07 after the company announced downbeat Q3 sales and reported the purchase of GS Engineering.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 12.49 percent to close at $8.13.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 11.89 percent to close at $19.78 after the company stated they will be taking a more modest approach to their 2019 growth outlook due to identified execution issues.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) dropped 11.8 percent to close at $5.53 following Q1 earnings.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) fell 11.61 percent to close at $ 23.37.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 11.59 percent to close at $54.01 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) dropped 11.21 percent to close at $15.21.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) declined 10.68 percent to close at $7.86 following Q1 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) dipped 10.37 percent to close at $35.78 after the company issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 9.85 percent to close at $27.47.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) fell 9.75 percent to close at $21.66 following Q3 results.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 9.49 percent to close at $69.27 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS results and gave Q2 sales guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 9.42 percent to close at $9.71.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 9.3 percent to close at $8.09.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) dropped 9.26 percent to close at $91.01 following downbeat Q2 earnings forecast.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 9.19 percent to close at $4.1500 after the company reported an offering of common stock with no disclosed size.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) dropped 7.99 percent to close at $2.6500. Novus Therapeutics priced its offering of 3.5 million share common stock at $3.095 per share.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 7.7 percent to close at $1,188.48. Alphabet reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 7.68 percent to close at $38.72 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 6.79 percent to close at $47.92 after the IRS claimed the company owes $843 million in taxes with a 40% penalty from its acquisition of Elan in December of 2013.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 6.09 percent to close at $50.43 after the company issued weaker-than-expected Q2 sales forecast.
