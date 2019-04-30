Mid-Day Market Update: Diebold Nixdorf Drops After Q1 Results; Lovesac Shares Surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.08 percent to 26532.44 while the NASDAQ declined 0.83 percent to 8094.35. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.19 percent to 2,937.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Tuesday, the utilities shares rose 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) up 2 percent, and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) up 4 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 2.5 percent.

Top Headline

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

McDonald's said it earned $1.78 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $4.956 billion versus expectations of $1.77 per share and $4.93 billion. Net income fell 3 percent from the same quarter last year to $1.3284 billion, but would have been higher by 2 percent on a currency neutral basis.

During the quarter, McDonald's paid $1.9 billion to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Equities Trading UP

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares got a boost, shooting up 26 percent to $27.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales estimates. The company also issued Q2 guidance above analyst estimates.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shot up 22 percent to $22.55 after the company reported positive feedback from the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its Trilaciclib drug.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares were also up, gaining 24 percent to $38.23 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares dropped 28 percent to $1.91. Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA agreed to buy Netshoes for around $62 million.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) were down 19 percent to $10.12 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) was down, falling around 16 percent to $4.81 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7 percent to $63.97 while gold traded up 0.3 percent to $1,284.90.

Silver traded up 0.2 percent Tuesday to $14.96, while copper rose 0.3 percent to $2.9065.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.01 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.56 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.43 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.13 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.3 percent.

Economics

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

The employment cost index rose 0.7 percent for the first quarter.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 1.2 percent during the first three weeks of April versus March.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose 3 percent year-over-year in February, versus a revised 3.5 percent rise in the prior month.

The Chicago PMI declined to 52.6 in April, versus a reading of 58.7 in March.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index increased to 129.2 in April, versus a reading of 124.2 in March.

The pending home sales index rose 3.8 percent for March, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.

Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.