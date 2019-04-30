FreightWaves' Cutting-Edge Demo Format Is Back And Better Than Ever At Transparency19

Transparency19, the freight industry's largest tech event, is slated to feature cutting-edge, short-form demonstrations from more than 50 freight-tech innovators showing off the very latest emerging technology that's shaping the freight industry. This original demo format – a huge hit at Transparency18 and MarketWaves18 – is back by popular demand.

This time, we've switched some things around based on valuable feedback from our attendees. At Transparency19, our 7-minute demo presentations from the industry's leading technology and solution providers will be sprinkled throughout the action-packed, three-day event, giving attendees a chance to take in all that our demo companies have to offer in a more dynamic content format. The best part? No slideshows allowed! Don't just tell us how us how your product is posed to transform the industry – show us.

This innovative format provides a proven platform for freight-tech companies to achieve the next level of success by giving them access to new customers, strategic partnerships, expert feedback, press coverage and venture capital funding.

Blythe Brumleve, founder of Brumleve Brands, is looking forward to demonstrating her custom user interface at Transparency19. "It's one thing to know you have good ideas that can solve a lot of problems, but it's another thing to design software around those problems, pair a speech to go along with it, and hope you don't mess anything up," said Brumleve.

"Our parent company, EBE Technologies, demonstrated its mobile document capture solution, Connect Mobile Capture, at MarketWaves18. The experience was extremely valuable and forced us to focus on the nuts and bolts of the solution, showcasing what it can accomplish without the traditional sales pitch and getting our solution in front of leaders and decision makers in the transportation and logistics industries who might not have heard of us before," explained EBE Technologies' Jamie Bellagamba. "It's a rare opportunity to focus on the value of our solution and how its adoption will benefit carriers in a variety of ways throughout their organization," Bellagamba noted.

Platform Science, one of four Best in Show honorees at MarketWaves18, is taking the stage once more at Transparency19. "At MarketWaves18, FreightWaves gave companies a great opportunity for exposure as well as the ability to put products directly in front of industry peers and customers," said Jake Fields, co-founder of Platform Science. "We appreciate the recognition, but our ultimate goal is that we, and other companies, can raise the bar for innovative products in the industry as a whole," Fields concluded.

More than 50 companies are exhibiting their emerging tech at Transparency19, including J.B. Hunt 360, TriumphPay, Platform Science, KeepTruckin, Spireon and many more.

Transparency19 is only one week away! Take some time to read up on our incredible demo companies here. If you haven't registered for the hottest event in freight tech, you can get your ticket here – you won't want to miss it. We look forward to seeing you in Atlanta on May 6-8!

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink