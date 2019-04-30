30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares rose 24.9 percent to $27.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales estimates. The company also issued Q2 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) rose 18.4 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.10 percent on Monday.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares rose 16.7 percent to $21.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive feedback from the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for the company's drug Trilaciclib.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) shares rose 16.1 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed receipt of non-binding proposal from HealthEquity.
- Synlogic, Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 14.4 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading. Synlogic highlighted presentation of data describing a solid oral formulation process for synthetic biotic medicine SYNB1618 for the treatment of PKU at 22nd Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 12.2 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 12 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after reporting results from Phase 1 study of NYX-458 for treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 10.1 percent to $10.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 8.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 7.4 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 6.2 percent to $104.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 5.7 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 5.7 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.11 percent on Monday.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 5.4 percent to $47.15 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 4.1 percent to $69.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 3.6 percent to $35.60 in pre-market trading after surging 14.77 percent on Monday.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) rose 3.8 percent to $7.37 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 15.1 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued weaker-than-expected Q2 sales forecast.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 15.1 percent to $19.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 12.5 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS results and gave Q2 sales guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 11 percent to $4.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock with no disclosed size.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 8 percent to $56.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 7.5 percent to $1,191.50 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 7.5 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 7.2 percent to $47.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced Monday it received revised notice of proposed adjustment from IRS Examination Team auditing Athena Neurosciences for tax years ending Dec 31, 2011 - 2013.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 5.2 percent to $28.88 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 4.9 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 4.3 percent to $40.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) fell 5.9 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) fell 3.1 percent to $115.99 in pre-market trading. Eli Lilly reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
