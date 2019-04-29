22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 12.4 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Zynquista was approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with Type 1 diabetes.
- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) shares rose 8.9 percent to $7.74 in pre-market trading.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) rose 8.4 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 EPS and announced a special cash dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 6.7 percent to $16.43 in pre-market trading.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 4.8 percent to $16.12 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 4.7 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 4.2 percent to $11.30 in pre-market trading.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 4.1 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 3.9 percent to $27.65 in pre-market trading.
- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) rose 3.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 3.5 percent to $143.06 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 sales.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 3.3 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after falling 11.21 percent on Friday.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) rose 2.1 percent to $142.80 in pre-market trading following 'Avengers: Endgame' $1.2 billion global weekend gross.
Losers
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 17.4 percent to $22.11 in pre-market trading on weaker than expected Q1 sales.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 9.9 percent to $33.23 in pre-market trading. Momo said its Tantan mobile app has been removed from several mobile app stores.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 6.7 percent to $10.49 in pre-market trading.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 4.6 percent to $20.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 4.4 percent to $22.39 in pre-market trading.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) fell 3.9 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.77 percent on Friday.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) fell 3.7 percent to $63.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 3.2 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 2.8 percent to $59.61 in pre-market trading. Anadarko will resume negotiations with Occidental Petroleum after Occidental made an acquisition offer for Anadarko. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $74 to $66.
