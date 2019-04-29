48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares climbed 39.65 percent to close at $4.79 on Friday after the company announced it will be acquired by Elanco Animal Health.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 21.61 percent to close at $140.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) gained 20.35 percent to close at $68.89 after the company entered into an agreement to acquire C Technologies for $240 million; $192 million in cash and $48 million in common stock.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) gained 19.72 percent to close at $2.55
- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares surged 16.95 percent to close at $10.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) shares rose 16.09 percent to close at $20.63 after Bank Of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares rose 14.58 percent to close at $6.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) climbed 14.56 percent to close at $16.76.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) surged 14.46 percent to close at $26.04 following Q2 results. B. Riley upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $25 to $33.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 14.24 percent to close at $30.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 13.91 percent to close at $10.40. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tocagen with an Overweight rating.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) gained 13.25 percent to close at $4.70.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 12.48 percent to close at $6.40.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. ( (NASDAQ: SURF) surged 12.44 percent to close at $4.52.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares gained 12.01 percent to close at $40.21.
- PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) jumped 11.99 percent to close at $50.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q2 and FY19 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 11.59 percent to close at $3.85.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) gained 11.32 percent to close at $3.49.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) surged 10.74 percent to close at $10.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares rose 10.08 percent to close at $17.03.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) surged 9.86 percent to close at $9.36.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 9.78 percent to close at $14.82.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares rose 9.73 percent to close at $3.72.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 9.37 percent to close at $43.20.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 9.36 percent to close at $28.38 after the company announced plans to acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management for $16 million.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 9.1 percent to close at $14.74.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 9.05 percent to close at $20.13.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) rose 9 percent to close at $10.17.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares jumped 8.93 percent to close at $7.81 after analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 8.54 percent to close at $21.61.
Losers
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) shares tumbled 17.14 percent to close at $7.06 on Friday after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) dropped 14.81 percent to close at $17.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 14.25 percent to close at $11.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 12.75 percent to close at $4.79.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) fell 11.47 percent to close at $12.97 on continued weakness amid concerns China's central bank will scale back its stimulus efforts following signs of stabilization.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares tumbled 11.26 percent to close at $11.27 on continued weakness amid concerns China's central bank will scale back its stimulus efforts following signs of stabilization.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.21 percent to close at $5.23.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 11.14 percent to close at $3.67 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 10.97 percent to close at $3.57. Akari Therapeutics announced expanded ophthalmology program based on positive emerging data on LTB4-C5 dual action in surface and back of the eye diseases.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) fell 10.69 percent to close at $22.30.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) fell 10.59 percent to close at $2.60. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals announced comparative study to evaluate the potential utility of tilmanocept in patients with tuberculosis.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dipped 9.81 percent to close at $4.87 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) dropped 8.99 percent to close at $52.43 after the company issued worse-than-expected Q2 and FY19 guidance.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 8.88 percent to close at $7.70 on continued weakness amid concerns China's central bank will scale back its stimulus efforts following signs of stabilization.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.05 percent to close at $2.74.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 7.69 percent to close at $2.04.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares fell 7.54 percent to close at $6.74 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) dropped 7.39 percent to close at $36.87.
