22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 32.4 percent to $4.54 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN).
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 15.9 percent to $7.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.86 percent on Thursday.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 8.2 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares rose 7.7 percent to $10.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 4.3 percent to $10.15 in pre-market trading.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 4.1 percent to $5.92 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.21 percent on Thursday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 3.9 percent to $37.30 in pre-market trading after falling 3.42 percent on Thursday.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) rose 3.5 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading after surging 10.85 percent on Thursday.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 3.4 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) rose 3.4 percent to $91.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 3.2 percent to $60.27 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 7.8 percent to $53.11 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued worse-than-expected Q2 and FY19 guidance.
- Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) fell 7.5 percent to $121.50 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 7.1 percent to $12.64 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat third-quarter earnings.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 6.3 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 8.05 percent on Thursday.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) fell 4.4 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading after the bank reported Q1 results.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 4.1 percent to $50.78 in pre-market trading.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 3.4 percent to $22.18 in pre-market trading.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) fell 3.4 percent to $254.98 in pre-market trading. Intuit now expects FY19 consumer group sales growth of 10 percent.
- Micron Technology, Inc. . (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3.1 percent to $41.44 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 3 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and ended merger talks with Commerzbank.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.