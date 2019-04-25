The Future Is Here...Get A Front-Row Seat To See It First-Hand At Transparency19

Freight markets are constantly evolving due to digitization, regulations and cyclical and secular trends. To help the industry navigate these changes and to celebrate the launch of FreightWaves SONAR 4.0 and Trucking Freight Futures, FreightWaves has developed complimentary training sessions exclusively for Transparency19 attendees.

FreightWaves will offer beginner and intermediate SONAR training sessions in Atlanta on May 6-8 at Transparency19. The sessions will be offered each day throughout the event; there will be 15 available spots for each session, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Transparency19 will also mark the launch of SONAR 4.0, FreightWaves' biggest product enhancement to date. To be among the first to experience the brand-new features, make sure to sign up for training today. Those new features include the addition of a critical event center to monitor market-disrupting weather, a moderated chat feature that puts you in touch with industry professionals, the Customer Success team, FreightWaves' Market Experts, and the in-house video library, to name a few.

Beginner sessions will feature an overview of the SONAR platform, its capabilities and benefits, and guidance on how to use specific features within the platform. Attendees will also be able to ask questions at the end of the session.

Intermediate sessions will feature a deeper dive into SONAR, identifying which data and features best support specific needs, how to use the data to inform business decisions, and define opportunities for additional learning and exploration.

Following the historic launch of Trucking Freight Futures in March 2019, FreightWaves will also offer introductory Trucking Freight Futures training sessions throughout Transparency19.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the size and scope of the Trucking Freight Futures market, how to minimize risk and use hedging to advantage, and how to access Trucking Freight Futures. The futures training team will also provide relevant use case examples to provide a deeper understanding and practical application of Trucking Freight Futures for your business. Register for this training series here.

"FreightWaves is proud to offer SONAR and Trucking Freight Futures training sessions to our valued Transparency19 attendees. We firmly believe in the importance of promoting transparency, and these two platforms only serve our mission to drive disruption across the $728 billion freight industry while providing the visibility to navigate the market," said Craig Fuller, CEO and Founder of FreightWaves.

As an added bonus, those who sign up and attend a training session on Monday, May 6, or Tuesday, May 7, will be eligible to attend FreightWaves' VIP Porsche Experience on Tuesday, May 7, from 6:30-9:00 p.m., where you'll enjoy cocktails, round-trip transportation to the Porsche Experience Center, exclusive access to the Porsche Heritage Museum, a demonstration ride with a professional driver in a Porsche Panamera, and more! FreightWaves expects spots to fill up fast, so be sure to buy your ticket to Transparency19 and sign up for a training session today to be eligible for this unforgettable experience.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink