Meritor To Electrify Port Of Long Beach Tractors

Meritor Inc. will make electric drivetrain systems for 38 terminal tractors that move goods around the ports of Long Beach and Oakland, California, the auto components company said during a press conference April 24 at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo.

The project is part of a $50 million grant the Port of Long Beach received from the California Air Resources Board's Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) program.

"This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for battery electric terminal tractors," said T.J. Reed, Meritor vice president of front drivetrain and electrification.

The tractors will be equipped with TransPower-designed drive, powertrain controls, accessory and energy storage subsystems along with Meritor axles and brakes. They will also feature automated charging technologies to further reduce operating costs.

Meritor and TransPower were awarded the $17.1 million contract by the Air Resources Board in an effort to reduce emissions generated by port operations. Several vehicle manufacturers are working with ports around the state of California to bring zero emissions trucks and cargo handling equipment into operations.

Meritor and TransPower are partners on electrification projects from various manufacturers aiming to deliver 100 vehicles by 2020.

Deliveries of the port tractors are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020.

