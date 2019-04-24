24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares rose 15.6 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 9.6 percent to $70.28 in pre-market trading after Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 9.8 percent to $126.14 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 8.4 percent to $9.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 7.2 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) rose 5.8 percent to $99.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 5.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 5.2 percent to $4.26 in pre-market trading.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 4.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a new $25 million ocean-bottom marine project award in Brazil.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 3.8 percent to $12.45 in pre-market trading after a first-quarter earnings beat.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares rose 3.6 percent to $37.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 3.6 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) rose 3 percent to $78.14 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 13.8 percent to $112.62 in pre-market trading. iRobot reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 10.8 percent to $4.12 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.19 percent on Tuesday.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 8.2 percent to $57.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE: ELP) fell 8.6 percent to $8.87 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7 percent to $3.1999 in pre-market trading after rising 5.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 6.3 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading after rising 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 6 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.74 percent on Tuesday.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 4.9 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 4.7 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) fell 3.7 percent to $180.00 in pre-market trading. Stryker reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) fell 3.3 percent to $46.70 in pre-market trading.
