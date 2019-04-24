52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 22.97 percent to close at $3.4800 after gaining 11.42 percent on Monday.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares rose 21.52 percent to close at $19.14.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 21.33 percent to close at $17.35 on Tuesday after Omega Funds reported 13.56 percent stake in the company.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 17.74 percent to close at $3.8500 on Tuesday after the company announced data demonstrating 'Significant Synergy' for its ongoing onvansertib clinical development in combination with Venetoclax.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares gained 15.82 percent to close at $3.88 on Tuesday after the company announced Phase 2 clinical data in orphan skin disease Bullous Pemphigoid showed no adverse events and rapid reduction in Disease A.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 15.64 percent to close at $39.77 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) climbed 14.85 percent to close at $2.3200.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares gained 14.23 percent to close at $100.65 after the company reported a surprise profit for the first quarter.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares rose 13.92 percent to close at $3.60.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) climbed 13.31 percent to close at $27.84.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 12.7 percent to close at $3.55.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) surged 12.61 percent to close at $18.75. Guess? reported the intent to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.225 to $0.1125 per share. The company also said it intends to initiate an accelerated buyback for $150 million or more.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 11.92 percent to close at $2.91.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 11.91 percent to close at $75.48 after the company reported that all of its stores would accept free unpackaged returns for Amazon customers starting July.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) rose 11.64 percent to close at $13.72.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 11.5 percent to close at $3.20.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 11.06 percent to close at $4.62.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) surged 10.95 percent to close at $8.61.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 10.88 percent to close at $10.70.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) climbed 10.26 percent to close at $5.60.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) gained 9.47 percent to close at $66.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also raised FY19 organic sales growth guidance to 4-6.5% and Q2 sales growth to 3-5%.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) gained 9.09 percent to close at $99.96 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.06 percent to close at $6.02.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) rose 8.35 percent to close at $46.99 following Q1 earnings.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) gained 7.37 percent to close at $112.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also reaffirmed FY19 and long-term guidance.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) jumped 7.25 percent to close at $37.00 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) climbed 6.73 percent to close at $4.2800 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) rose 5.96 percent to close at $36.24 following Q1 earnings.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 5.66 percent to close at $333.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.52 percent to close at $3.4400.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) rose 5.49 percent to close at $12.69.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) gained 5.16 percent to close at $0.3200 after the company announced it would divest certain cell therapy assets to Seijiro Shirahama of Tokyo for $3 million in non-dilutive funding for the company.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares climbed 4.68 percent to close at $45.60. Upland Software has acquired PostUp for $35 million.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) gained 4.5 percent to close at $120.18 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $135 price target.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 3.9 percent to close at $66.70 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares tumbled 77.41 percent to close at $0.3821 after the company entered into a debt restructuring settlement. The company stated it would opt for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if the restructuring is no longer the better strategic option.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) shares dipped 66.45 percent to close at $0.8320.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) dropped 46.64 percent to close at $1.5900 after climbing 168.47 percent on Monday. Moleculin Biotech priced 9.375 million units at $1.60 for its offering.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares dropped 39.78 percent to close at $0.3300 after the FDA said it would not grant the company's pending application for premarket approval for its Microlens. The company also announced a reduction in staffing.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) dipped 26 percent to close at $31.59 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) fell 16.15 percent to close at $24.71 following Q1 results.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) fell 12.31 percent to close at $211.36 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 11.98 percent to close at $2.13. Regional Health Properties disclosed that it has received notice from NYSE American related to late filing of annual report on 10-K.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares dropped 11 percent to close at $12.95 after reporting a 6.5 million common stock offering.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) dropped 10.92 percent to close at $2.12.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 10.43 percent to close at $4.8100.
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) fell 10.12 percent to close at $46.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares declined 9.33 percent to close at $13.60.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 8.46 percent to close at $2.49.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares declined 7.93 percent to close at $12.78.
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) dipped 7.72 percent to close at $28.79 following Q1 results.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dipped 7.72 percent to close at $9.92 on Tuesday.
