38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2019 1:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares climbed 35.7 percent to $4.5456 after the company announced Phase 2 clinical data in orphan skin disease Bullous Pemphigoid showed no adverse events and rapid reduction in Disease A.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) gained 15.9 percent to $3.79 after the company announced data demonstrating 'Significant Synergy' for its ongoing onvansertib clinical development in combination with Venetoclax.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares rose 15.7 percent to $101.97 after the company reported a surprise profit for the first quarter.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 15.1 percent to $16.45 after Omega Funds reported 13.56 percent stake in the company.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 14 percent to $39.20 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 11.3 percent to $3.15 after gaining 11.42 percent on Monday.
  • Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares jumped 10.8 percent to $3.5027.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) surged 9.4 percent to $66.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also raised FY19 organic sales growth guidance to 4-6.5% and Q2 sales growth to 3-5%.
  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) gained 9.3 percent to $0.3327 after the company announced it would divest certain cell therapy assets to Seijiro Shirahama of Tokyo for $3 million in non-dilutive funding for the company.
  • Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) jumped 9 percent to $37.61 after reporting Q1 earnings.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) rose 8.5 percent to $2.3550 after the company introduced new cannabidiol (CBD) infused products.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5 percent to $5.99.
  • New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) rose 8.4 percent to $13.04.
  • Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) gained 8.1 percent to $99.02 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 7.6 percent to $72.59 after the company reported that all of its stores would accept free unpackaged returns for Amazon customers starting July.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares climbed 7.5 percent to $46.85. Upland Software has acquired PostUp for $35 million.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7.4 percent to $3.50.
  • FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) rose 6.7 percent to $36.48 following Q1 earnings.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 6.1 percent to $334.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) gained 6 percent to $110.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also reaffirmed FY19 and long-term guidance.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) rose 5.7 percent to $45.86 following Q1 earnings.
  • Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) climbed 5.6 percent to $4.2324 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) gained 4.7 percent to $120.40 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $135 price target.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 3.9 percent to $66.68 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 3.1 percent to $143.59 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares dipped 74.6 percent to $0.43 after the company entered into a debt restructuring settlement. The company stated it would opt for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if the restructuring is no longer the better strategic option.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) shares dropped 66.4 percent to $0.8338.
  • Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares fell 47.6 percent to $0.2870 after the FDA said it would not grant the company's pending application for premarket approval for its Microlens. The company also announced a reduction in staffing.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 45.6 percent to $1.6200 after climbing 168.47 percent on Monday. Moleculin Biotech priced 9.375 million units at $1.60 for its offering.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 20.7 percent to $1.92. Regional Health Properties disclosed that it has received notice from NYSE American related to late filing of annual report on 10-K.
  • Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) dipped 18.3 percent to $34.89 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) fell 14 percent to $207.38 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) fell 11.8 percent to $26.00 following Q1 results.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares dropped 9.8 percent to $13.12 after reporting a 6.5 million common stock offering.
  • Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) dipped 9.6 percent to $28.22 following Q1 results.
  • Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) fell 9 percent to $46.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 8.6 percent to $4.91.
  • China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 6 percent to $43.43.

Guggenheim: If You Like TripAdvisor, You Might Also Like Trivago