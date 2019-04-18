Datapace Is Latest Blockchain In Transport Alliance Member

freightwaves/josh roden

Datapace, a blockchain-powered data marketplace with technical and policy-based data verification that has access to a worldwide network of sensors, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). Datapace is headquartered at Bell Labs in Villarceaux, France.

Blockchain technology is game-changing and transformational, benefiting companies and organizations that need accountability, scale, trust and security in their business processes, especially those that involve external collaboration and interaction in the transportation, logistics and supply chain marketplaces.

The technology enables users to identify and track transactions digitally as well as share information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation and logistics industries, blockchain provides the opportunity to more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain also will allow transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system to complete transactions, track shipments and manage fleets.

"Datapace is excited to become a member of BiTA," said Datapace CEO and Co-Founder George Saleh. "BiTA is promoting the value and potential of blockchain and educating the industry about the technology while also harnessing the expertise of its members to develop best practices and standards," Saleh continued. "We sincerely hope that Datapace will contribute to the BiTA community. As a company, Datapace is dedicated to unlocking the enormous value of data. Datapace has a decentralized marketplace platform, access to precise granular, localized weather data from a dense global network of telecommunication base stations sensors, and blockchain and smart contracts technology that can be utilized to enhance performance across the entire supply chain and transport systems," Saleh explained.

BiTA President Chris Burruss said, "On behalf of the members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance, I welcome Datapace into the BiTA community. With its blockchain-powered data marketplace, Datapace provides the secure and automated exchange and monetization of the internet of things (IoT), digital and other kinds of data. The expertise of Datapace's staff will be welcome as BiTA continues to develop standards and promotes blockchain use cases."

Datapace offers blockchain powered secure transactions and automated smart contracts to sell and buy data streams. The Datapace data marketplace can be used to stream data from any source – IoT devices, physical assets, autonomous cars, drones and many more. It enables companies to integrate third-party data and monetize it through the same marketplace.

Datapace was founded in 2017 as a startup at the NOKIA Digital Innovation Accelerator by Saleh and Drasko Draskovic, two Nokia professionals. Datapace is the intersection of their interests, experience, technology preferences and passions.

Saleh was working on five continents on telecommunication technologies, while Draskovic was involved in hardware and software open source projects in the IoT domain. Their initiative coincided with the establishment of NOKIA's sensing-as-a-service platform, providing additional key features and a powerful differentiator for Datapace.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee and London.

