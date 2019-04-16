FreightWaves And TIA Announce SONAR Data Partnership

image by freightwaves/josh roden

FreightWaves and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) are pleased to announce an agreement to offer FreightWaves' proprietary SONAR dashboard to TIA members and staff.

The announcement was made at the TIA Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition in Orlando.

According to TIA President and CEO Robert Voltmann, "Providing FreightWaves' SONAR to TIA members will give them an amazing amount of information to help them manage and grow their businesses more efficiently. TIA members should call TIA for information on special pricing. TIA staff will also access and use SONAR data, which will help us more effectively help our members."

Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said, "We know how useful SONAR data is to third-party logistics providers, and I am certain that TIA members will benefit from the actionable insights they derive from this unique resource."

SONAR is the leading data/analytics platform in the transportation industry. It provides near-time freight market insights for 3PLs, shippers, carriers and financial institutions. The SONAR platform brings together millions of disparate freight market data points with a robust analytics tool set and the market intelligence of the FreightWaves team – all through SONAR's intuitive dashboard. SONAR delivers the most comprehensive view of the freight markets, in the fastest manner available in the industry today.

The SONAR platform is a unique marriage of big data, technology and deep tribal knowledge. The platform boasts more than 120,000 daily data points, with deep analytics relating to the entire global freight market, including trucking, rail, intermodal, maritime container, air cargo and warehouse data, as well as thousands of data series that cover economics, census, weather, traffic and commodities.

Data sets are presented through an intuitive dashboard that allows users to customize and analyze their own view of the freight markets through maps, charts, watchlists, tree maps, flash media content and news.

FreightWaves, a TIA Directors Circle member, is the leading provider of news, data and commentary for the freight market. FreightWaves is building a world-class community in freight that uses data and technology to help understand, react, predict and de-risk the market. The company's website, FreightWaves.com, is the most trafficked news site in logistics globally, with content seen more than 175 million times monthly. FreightWaves recently launched Trucking Freight Futures, the first financially settled freight futures contracts.

TIA has been the voice of the third-party logistics industry for more than 40 years. With over 1,700 member companies, TIA members range in size from start-up freight brokerages to international shipping companies. Approximately 70 percent of TIA members are small, family-owned businesses. Access to SONAR will provide TIA members and staff with a unique combination of data, technology that will help users view and analyze the freight markets using faster, more accessible data, resulting in smarter, more informed decisions.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink