21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares rose 20.5 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company presented new iclaprim data at the ECCMID 2019.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) rose 14.5 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) rose 9.7 percent to $35.01 in pre-market trading after surging 25.33 percent on Monday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 9.6 percent to $3.32 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 7.3 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.48 percent on Monday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 6.5 percent to $5.43 in pre-market trading after surging 55.61 percent on Monday.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) rose 5.3 percent to $31.35 in pre-market trading.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 5 percent to $11.39 in pre-market trading after falling 7.74 percent on Monday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 5 percent to $21.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 32.52 percent on Monday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 4.2 percent to $58.98 in pre-market trading.
- Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) rose 3.8 percent to $0.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed review of potential strategic transactions.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) rose 3.5 percent to $23.90 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) fell 34.6 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would not make interest payments on 6.25% Senior Unsecured Notes.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 10.5 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 7.4 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 6.5 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading after rising 30.00 percent on Monday.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) fell 4.6 percent to $100.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 3.6 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 30.22 percent on Monday.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 3.5 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.5 million share offering of public offering of common stock at $17.50 per share.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) fell 2.5 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) fell 2.3 percent to $47.42 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded HollyFrontier from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $53 to $45.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.