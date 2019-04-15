34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares jumped 55 percent to $2.76 after the company disclosed an agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007. Fibrocell will receive a $30M upfront payment.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 53 percent to $23.95 after the company withdrew its S-1 registration form, indicating it will not dilute shares.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) shares rose 32 percent to $39.28 after the company won a military contract and reaffirmed its 2019 guidance.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares gained 26.7 percent to $37.24 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 25.2 percent to $3.1300 after falling 18.03 percent on Friday.
- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares rose 19.1 percent to $32.33 after the company agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) for $33.15 per share in cash for a total value of $4.9 billion.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 16.3 percent to $3.3366 after company announced plans to repay its 9.5% convertible notes with cash from a business transaction and proceeds from a planned equity investment from Foris Ventures.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 13.7 percent to $4.8000 after the company said it expects Q1 EBITDA to be higher than initially expected.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) climbed 12.1 percent to $19.84.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 11 percent to $9.09 after the company announced an agreement with Endpoint IP to monetize its mobile patent portfolio.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 8.5 percent to $22.50 after the company provided Q2 sales guidance close to inline with estimates and Q2 EBITDA guidance of $185-$195 million.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) climbed 8.3 percent to $4.2217 after the company announced early repayment of a bank loan, saving the company approximately $2.5 million of interest expenses.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 7.8 percent to $6.95.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 7.3 percent to $2.9193.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares rose 6.8 percent to $7.75.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) gained 6.3 percent to $41.74 after the company announced it would acquire Paragon Services for $1.2 billion.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 5.5 percent to $14.20 after the company's AXS-05 met its Primary Endpoint in a Phase 2 smoking cessation trial.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 53.5 percent to $5.34 after the company priced a $10.8 million offering at $5 for a share and warrant.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dropped 52.6 percent to $0.2345 after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 24.5 percent to $0.7100 after the company reported 2018 sales fell 25% year-over-year and announced a 2.36 million share offering.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 21.1 percent to $14.83 after the company presented interim data from two Phase 2a studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV-infected subjects in a late-breaker oral session at the EASL 2019.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 15 percent to $8.59 after announcing worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 12.2 percent to $20.61 after the company announced it would stop its Phase 2 ATLAS study of Rubraca.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) dipped 9.7 percent to $4.1350.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $2.0142.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 9.5 percent to $163.73 after the stock was downgraded by Stephens and BMO capital following the $4.4 billion sale of its Epsilon division.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 9.3 percent to $1.8862 after the company filed for a $50 million equity and debt offering.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares fell 9.3 percent to $2.5750. Cidara Therapeutics selected first clinical development candidate from its Cloudbreak influenza program.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 9 percent to $5.55.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 8.7 percent to $8.40.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares declined 8.5 percent to $5.25 after the company's CEO, Tony Maranto, announced his resignation.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $5.18.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dipped 7 percent to $10.56.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 6.6 percent to $5.37 after rising 14.09 percent on Friday.
