28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 11.3 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Liten Group Co., Ltd.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 9.5 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.64 percent on Wednesday.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 8.4 percent to $10.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares rose 8.1 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 6.7 percent to $8.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 6.5 percent to $6.92 in pre-market trading after reporting new shipments of 5.2 GHz XBAW WiFi filters.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 5.3 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.77 percent on Wednesday.
  • Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 4.2 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 3.9 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 3.6 percent to $4.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.60 percent on Wednesday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) rose 3.6 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading after reporting additional positive data from REGENERATE, the first successful Phase 3 study in NASH.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) rose 3.3 percent to $61.36 in pre-market trading.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 3 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 2.5 percent to $95.00 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 18.9 percent to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) fell 13.3 percent to $5.23 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak guidance. The company cites lower revenue is primarily a result of reduced orders from two large, long standing customers.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 13.2 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after surging 81.60 percent on Wednesday.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 13.2 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after rising 41.39 percent on Wednesday.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 9.4 percent to $35.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 forecast.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.38 percent on Wednesday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.8 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Same-store sales fell 1.4 percent.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 4.6 percent to $16.45 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded United States Steel from Buy to Underperform.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 4.3 percent to $12.33 in pre-market trading after declining 11.84 percent on Wednesday.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) fell 3.8 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 3.5 percent to $266.50 in pre-market trading after Nikkei reported that Tesla and Panasonic will freeze spending on $4.5 billion gigafactory.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) fell 3.4 percent to $4.88 in pre-market trading following news of a common stock offering. The company also announced it will purchase the US commercial rights to Symproic.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) fell 3.1 percent to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
  • CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) fell 2.9 percent to $23.21 in pre-market trading. Caretrust Reit upsized previously announced 5,250,000 shares of common stock to 5,775,000 shares of common stock at a price of $23.35 per share.

Tufin Software IPO: What You Need To Know