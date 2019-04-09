50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) shares climbed 41.73 percent to close at $0.7285 on Monday after the stock continued its spike from Friday following news of the company's stockholders voting to approve a merger with Immunic AG.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 38.56 percent to close at $6.63 following news the company's Marley Mate drink will be available at Walmart stores.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 28.12 percent to close at $13.44.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares gained 23.72 percent to close at $3.13 following news lenders committed to a new $132.9 million term loan facility. The company also announced a deal to buy 13 vessels from Scorpio Offshore and a $20 million common stock purchase deal.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares gained 21.43 percent to close at $0.1700 after the company reported it received FDA feedback related to its Rheumatoid Arthritis trial for Phase 2B and the FDA said it would continue to work with the company for Phase 3 Trial.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) climbed 17.15 percent to close at $12.57.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) gained 15.92 percent to close at $2.8400.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 15.15 percent to close at $4.94. Melinta Therapeutics highlighted presentation of multiple data sets at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Apr. 13-16.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 14.75 percent to close at $4.9800.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) gained 14.74 percent to close at $2.1800 after the company reported a transaction proposal from Holdco in which ESL would buy all outstanding shares not already owned at $2.25 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 14.44 percent to close at $5.15.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares gained 13.33 percent to close at $2.7200.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 13.25 percent to close at $7.78 as hearing Pareto Securities upgraded stock from Hold to Buy.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 12.73 percent to close at $3.1000.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 12.69 percent to close at $3.7300.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 11.82 percent to close at $6.15.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares gained 11 percent to close at $3.2300. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software with a Buy rating.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 10.88 percent to close at $3.2600.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) surged 10.1 percent to close at $12.65.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 9.64 percent to close at $3.0700.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) gained 9.53 percent to close at $0.3240 after the company reported its V-Go Wearable insulin delivery devices showed a 24 percent reduction in the total daily insulin dosage and lower A1C compared to the regular insulin.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 8.88 percent to close at $16.31 after B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $20.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 8.86 percent to close at $3.4400.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 8.35 percent to close at $5.45.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares rose 8.24 percent to close at $11.30.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 8.04 percent to close at $6.72.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) climbed 7.16 percent to close at $30.69 after Wells Fargo upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares gained 7.14 percent to close at $2.7000 after the company highlighted notice of allowance for new US patent covering Diagnostic Guided Therapy for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 7.14 percent to close at $25.65.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) jumped 6.9 percent to close at $15.49 after the company said it expects Q1 UDENYCA net sales of $36 million to $38 million, well above the analyst consensus estimate.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares rose 6.73 percent to close at $16.97 after 360 Finance and China Everbright Bank signed a strategic cooperation deal; no terms disclosed.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) rose 6.57 percent to close at $0.6930 after the FDA agreed to a primary endpoint change and a study modification for the approval of INOpulse. INOpulse aims to treat Pulmonary Hypertension that is associated with interstitial lung disease.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 6.46 percent to close at $6.92.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dropped 21.77 percent to close at $4.7800.
- Ruhnn Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 17.16 percent to close at $7.05, continuing to sell off following IPO open on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The stock is down 37 percent from the pricing level and down 31 percent since the open price. Not seeing news to justify the move lower.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dropped 15.71 percent to close at $11.00 after the company lost an IPR patent. The PTAB ruled that Incyte proved Concert's '149 patent claims were unpatentable.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 14.84 percent to close at $2.6400.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares fell 13.9 percent to close at $23.48 after the company cut its dividend from $1 to $0.35 per share and announced actual average daily production for the quarter of 77,371 BBLS.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) declined 12.56 percent to close at $5.15.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) fell 11.27 percent to close at $1.8900 after climbing 14.52 percent on Friday.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dipped 10.59 percent to close at $18.23.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 10.44 percent to close at $16.55.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 10.29 percent to close at $3.0500.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) dipped 9.73 percent to close at $2.0400.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares dropped 7.75 percent to close at $8.09 after announcing new positive Phase 1/2 Data for pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency at the SIMD 2019 Annual Meeting.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 6.57 percent to close at $1.9900 following Q1 results. Art's-Way Manufacturing posted Q1 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $4.124 million.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) fell 5.19 percent to close at $9.49. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares fell 5.1 percent to close at $85.07. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $100 to $92.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 4.44 percent to close at $374.52. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from Buy to Neutral.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.2 percent to close at $60.73 after Citigroup downgraded Roku from Neutral to Sell.
