March Medium-Duty Truck Orders Drop 32 Percent From One Year Ago
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
April 05, 2019 11:17am   Comments
March Medium-Duty Truck Orders Drop 32 Percent From One Year Ago

 

March orders for new trucks in the medium-duty weight segment dropped 32 percent compared with the same month in 2018.

Preliminary orders for Class 5-7 trucks fell to the 20,000-order mark in March, down 23 percent from a month earlier, when orders were around 25,200, according to ACT Research.

"Classes 5-7 orders took their first respite in more than a year," said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT.

March orders for new trucks in the heaviest Class 8 weight segment also experienced a significant decline as they plummeted 66 percent compared with the same month in 2018.

Final March new truck order numbers will be available in mid-April.

Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain trucking

