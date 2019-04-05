March Medium-Duty Truck Orders Drop 32 Percent From One Year Ago
March orders for new trucks in the medium-duty weight segment dropped 32 percent compared with the same month in 2018.
Preliminary orders for Class 5-7 trucks fell to the 20,000-order mark in March, down 23 percent from a month earlier, when orders were around 25,200, according to ACT Research.
"Classes 5-7 orders took their first respite in more than a year," said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT.
March orders for new trucks in the heaviest Class 8 weight segment also experienced a significant decline as they plummeted 66 percent compared with the same month in 2018.
Final March new truck order numbers will be available in mid-April.
Image sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General