UPS Adds Ciadad Juarez To Mexican Markets Receiving Next-Day Palletized Freight Service To U.S.
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
April 04, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has added the busy Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez to its list of markets to receive next-day deliveries of palletized freight to the U.S., the company said yesterday.

Under the service, called "Worldwide Express Freight," shippers receive guaranteed door-to-door delivery service by the end of the next business day. The guarantee is available only when a shipper requests a pick-up before 10:00 a.m. and uses UPS' customs brokerage services.

Located in the border state of Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez is a busy point for cross-border traffic. It is a key location for companies that export industrial components using different supply chains. The UPS service specializes in rapid deliveries of heavy cargo, time-sensitive and high-value shipments.

The service is already available in 21 Mexican states.

