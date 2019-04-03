Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) said Wednesday morning it officially turned on its 5G Ultra Wideband Network a week earlier than previously planned.

What Happened

Verizon said in a press release select areas of Minneapolis and Chicago have access to a commercial 5G network, which offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Consumers need to have a 5G enabled phone, such as the Motorola z3 smartphone that Verizon sells.

Why It's Important

Verizon customers in Minneapolis and Chicago are the first in the world to have access to a 5G network, Verizon CEO and Chairman Hans Vestberg said in the press release.

"This is the latest in our string of 5G firsts," he said. "Verizon launched the first commercial broadband 5G service last October, Verizon 5G Home, and now we're lighting up our 5G Ultra Wideband network in Chicago and Minneapolis."

What's Next

The company also reaffirmed prior commitments to launch 5G coverage across more than 30 cities this year. During an interview on CNBC Wednesday morning, Vestberg said 5G revenue will likely benefit in 2021

Rival wireless carriers like Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) have similar plans to launch their own 5G network later on this year.

Verizon's stock spiked higher and traded around $59 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

MKM Bullish On Nokia's 5G Opportunity

The First 5G ETF Arrives

Photo courtesy of Verizon.