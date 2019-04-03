Market Overview

Blue Apron Announces CEO Dickerson's Resignation, Replacement With Etsy COO
Mary Meldrum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2019 1:52pm   Comments
Meal kit service Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced Tuesday that Linda Kozlowski will take over the C-suite as its new president, CEO and board member effective April 8.

What Happened

The announcement follows the resignation of outgoing president and CEO Brad Dickerson, who Blue Apron said decided to pursue other opportunities.

"This is an exciting time to join Blue Apron," Kozlowski said in a statement. 

"Over the past year, the company has made significant product, platform and operational advancements, and now has the right foundation for growth." 

Why It's Important

Kozlowski brings a record of success at e-commerce and consumer-focused companies, Blue Apron said.

She most recently served as COO of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and as COO at Evernote Corp. 

Dickerson will serve as an adviser for Blue Apron for a set time period to assist with the transition, the company said.

What’s Next

Blue Apron shares were up 8.39 percent at $1.05 at the time of publication Wednesday.

The company is slated to release its first-quarter results before the open on Tuesday, April 30. 

Posted-In: Brad Dickerson Linda Kozlowski meal kitNews Management Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

