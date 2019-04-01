For the second year in a row, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) nabbed Procter & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PG) "Carrier of the Year" award.

U.S. Xpress driver Tim Keckley was also honored as one of P&G's "Drivers of the Year" during Procter & Gamble's annual carrier summit.

"I am impressed with the commitment and dedication evident within our team," said Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress, in a press release.

"Our professional driver, Tim Keckley, embodies our company culture and mission at the highest level by maintaining a safety-first mentality, investing his time in our trainees and providing our customers with superior service."

U.S. Xpress, the nation's fifth- largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, was selected for its service, innovation, responsiveness and a strong working partnership with P&G.

One of U.S. Xpress' top 10 customers by revenue, P&G has used the company's services for over a decade.

Keckley was recognized for his professional achievements, safety record and cultivating and maintaining a strong working relationship with P&G. He has been employed by U.S. Xpress for more than five years and has driven more than 350,000 safe miles. To date, he has trained 36 students to be professional drivers.

"I am proud he is on our team," said Fuller. Citing the company's tuition-free college education program and a recently launched state-of-the-art Professional Driver Development program. Fuller said his "hope is that we can continue to attract professionals like Tim to U.S. Xpress."

Disclosure: Eric Fuller is the brother of Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves.

