Several U.S.-based airliners confirmed they were affected by system-wide computer outages Monday morning.

What Happened

Airliners including Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) said issues related to the Aerodata planning weight and balance program knocked some of its systems offline.

Southwest said in a statement obtained by CNBC an "outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning" prompted an internal grounding for around 40 minutes.

By 8:15 a.m. ET, Southwest confirmed the problem is resolved and its systems are expected to fully return soon. Delta separately said data had become available and its flights were operating on schedule with no flights canceled.

Why It's Important

Monday's outages follows last week's issues with Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR). The provider of services to airliners had technical issues, which prevented some airliners from printing tickets and making reservations for its clients.

Shares of U.S.-based airliners weren't showing any negative reaction early Monday morning. The sector is likely closely followed by investors in reaction to last week's printing and reservation issue and the ongoing 737 MAX investigations.

