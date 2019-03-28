Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 7:15 a.m. ET.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Paris, France at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michele Bowman is set to speak in Deming, NM at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, GA at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Madison, WI at 6:20 p.m. ET.
