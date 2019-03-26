4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents per share. Sales came in at $234.7 million
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares quickly rebounded after falling immediately following its first-quarter earnings release. The homebuilder reported earnings of 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $811.483 million, missing estimates by $19.757 million.
Losers
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.