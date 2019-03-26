Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents per share. Sales came in at $234.7 million
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares quickly rebounded after falling immediately following its first-quarter earnings release. The homebuilder reported earnings of 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $811.483 million, missing estimates by $19.757 million.

Losers

  • VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) shares are down 4 percent after reporting Telenor East Holding II AS is offering the sale of 85 million common shares in the form of ADS on NASDAQ.
  • Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) shares are down 2 percent after cutting 2019 guidance from $2.00-$2.10 to $1.90-$2.00.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIL + KBH)

11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019
KB Home Trades Higher Following Q1 Earnings Beat
10 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2019
Raymond James Steps To The Sidelines On KB Home After 25% Run
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest news service for the smartest traders
$147 Free 14 day Trial
Get Email Alerts on KBH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2019

The Genfit IPO: What You Need To Know