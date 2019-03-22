Market Overview

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares rose 37.3 percent to $3.09, rebounding from recent low just above $2. After rallying more than 400 percent earlier in Mar.; shares fell from the $8 level.
  • IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 27.2 percent to $2.849 following news the company won a patent grant for eftilagimod alpha as a cancer treatment.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 25.4 percent to $22.61 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings outlook.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares gained 19 percent to $21.98 after falling 14.05 percent on Thursday.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares surged 18.4 percent to $2.3911.
  • Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) surged 12.8 percent to $5.30.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 8.7 percent to $31.23 after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $35 to $40 per share.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares climbed 8.2 percent to $12.87.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 7.7 percent to $5.63 after the company announced the merger of Scilex and Semnur.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.96 following report management is considering a sale to Natura & Co.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares dipped 55.9 percent to $1.2836 following concerning results from a Phase 2b trial in NASH fibrosis. Analysts at SunTrust and H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock.
  • CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) dropped 19.6 percent to $11.36 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(3.17), versus $2.07 last year, and provided FY19 FFO guidance of $1.86-$2.04 per share.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) fell 14.1 percent to $1.6200 after surging 15.15 percent on Thursday.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dropped 11.9 percent to $7.80.
  • Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) declined 11.6 percent to $21.51 following Q1 results and FY20 adjusted earnings guidance which came in slightly below the analyst estimate.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 10.8 percent to $17.49 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 10 percent to $1.8001.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 9.9 percent to $23.19 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) fell 9.9 percent to $2.3701 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares dropped 9.5 percent to $3.80, likely related to profit taking following the stock's 60 percent spike Thursday.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) dipped 8.9 percent to $34.72.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) dropped 8.2 percent to $21.09 after Buckingham downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $32 to $26 per share.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) shares declined 8.1 percent to $34.38 after the company provided Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $19.18.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) tumbled 8.1 percent to $12.15.
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) fell 7.8 percent to $5.77 following company filing which showed "we have been made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business that have raised concerns."
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 7.8 percent to $25.42.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) declined 7.7 percent to $3.96.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $131.91 following a nearly 3 percent decline on Thursday amid a negative report from Spruce Point.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 7 percent to $37.65 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
  • Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 6.7 percent to $2.0904 after dropping 10.40 percent on Thursday.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $2.27.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 6.6 percent to $9.48 after gaining 5.95 percent on Thursday.
  • RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) shares declined 6.4 percent to $2.35 following weak Q4 results.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) dropped 6 percent to $195.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares declined 5.9 percent to $20.73. Bank Of America warned US steel capacity to increase by 20 percent by 2022.
  • Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares fell 5.4 percent to $11.83. Horizon Technology Finance priced its 2 million shares at $12.14 per share.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) dropped 5.3 percent to $49.06 on profit taking following a strong day Thursday amid Micron earnings Wednesday afternoon. A UBS analyst Friday highlighted caution on memory stocks.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) shares declined 5.1 percent to $4.8394 amid broad weakness in the US financial and Eurobank space.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares fell 4.8 percent to $83.76. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, North America sales increased 7 percent to $3.81 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.87 billion.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dropped 4.5 percent to $42.04 on profit taking following a strong day Thursday amid Micron earnings Wednesday afternoon. A UBS analyst Friday highlighted caution on memory stocks.

Posted-In: News Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

