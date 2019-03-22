60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares jumped 60.92 percent to close at $4.20 on Thursday after the company announced an amendment to its 2017 merger agreement with Thermi Sun which will delay the acquisition no later than May 20th.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 58.16 percent to close at $44.00 on Thursday after falling 32.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 49.86 percent to close at $5.23 after the company presented at Oppenheimer's healthcare conference in New York on Wednesday.
- Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) shares gained 31.82 percent to close at $22.41 following its initial public offering, and the company isn't merely "riding the denim wave," the company's CEO said Thursday.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) jumped 16.39 percent to close at $7.74.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) rose 15.15 percent to close at $1.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares gained 14.79 percent to close at $4.89.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 14.63 percent to close at $2.35.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 13.62 percent to close at $42.95.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) jumped 13.45 percent to close at $7.76.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) gained 13.45 percent to close at $3.29.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) rose 12.75 percent to close at $25.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and said it expects 2019 EPS of $2.03 to $2.08 versus the $2.05 analyst estimate.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) surged 12.21 percent to close at $9.28.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 11.92 percent to close at $5.35.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) gained 11.2 percent to close at $10.13. Hearing General Finance is working with advisors on a possible sale.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 11.12 percent to close at $39.07 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings and announced strong 2020 EPS expectations.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 10.7 percent to close at $62.99.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) surged 10.57 percent to close at $2.72.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) climbed 10.53 percent to close at $3.99.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares gained 10.24 percent to close at $13.24.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) gained 9.81 percent to close at $4.70 after the company highlighted 'promising' data from trials of its Bryostatin Alzheimer's treatment. This announcement came after Biogen discontinued its Alzheimer's trials.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) gained 9.62 percent to close at $43.99 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares rose 9.6 percent to close at $13.24 after falling 3.51 percent on Wednesday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 9.53 percent to close at $4.71.
- Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) climbed 9 percent to close at $0.5449 after the company announced the launch of a new product and a first customer for the product.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) gained 7.59 percent to close at $2.41.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) gained 6.87 percent to close at $116.11 after the company raised 2019 EPS expectations to $5.76 to $5.80 versus the $5.70 analyst consensus estimate.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 6.56 percent to close at $2.60.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares gained 5.65 percent to close at $5.61.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) gained 5.62 percent to close at $5.26. Wells Fargo upgraded Internap from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 4.17 percent to close at $59.22 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY19 earnings guidance and raised its quarterly dividend from 43 cents to 48 cents per share. The company also added $500 million to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 30.29 percent to close at $0.61 after the company priced an offering consisting of 1 share of stock and warrants to purchase 2 shares of stock at $0.75 per unit.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares dipped 29.23 percent to close at $226.88 on Thursday after the company said it will discontinue an ongoing Alzheimer's drug study. Biogen and its partner Japan-based Eisai said they will discontinue an ongoing global Phase 3 trial of its therapy aducanumab. The investigational compound was meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer's by reducing amyloid plaques present in the brain.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) fell 24.18 percent to close at $1.74.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) shares tumbled 22.69 percent to close at $1.84.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dropped 21.3 percent to close at $1.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue results.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares declined 20.67 percent to close at $0.1036 after the company announced and priced its $3.9 million common stock offering at $0.09 per share.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares declined 18.87 percent to close at $5.03.
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 18.55 percent to close at $11.15 after the company priced a 3 million share common stock offering at $11.50 per share.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 18.52 percent to close at $1.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) dipped 18.37 percent to close at $19.28 after the company said it expects 2020 revenue of $3.50 billion to $3.80 billion versus the $3.94 billion analyst consensus estimate.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 14.05 percent to close at $18.48 on Thursday after dropping 14.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 13.25 percent to close at $8.84.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dropped 12.66 percent to close at $6.00.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dipped 12.51 percent to close at $19.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 10.4 percent to close at $2.24 on Thursday after surging 55.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 10.32 percent to close at $2.78.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares fell 10.26 percent to close at $3.50.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) tumbled 9.8 percent to close at $3.0850.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares dropped 9.78 percent to close at $3.69.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 9 percent to close at $19.61.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 8.89 percent to close at $35.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 8.74 percent to close at $4.70.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dropped 8.64 percent to close at $11.85.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) dropped 8.09 percent to close at $42.35. While the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales, it issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY20.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 7.26 percent to close at $1.15 in a potential sell off. Shares spiked earlier this week when the company announced the establishment of a cannabis subsidiary.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 7.18 percent to close at $3.94.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) fell 6.76 percent to close at $16.96 after the company priced a 1.03 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) fell 5.24 percent to close at $16.09 after the FCC said it will not give a time frame for a C-Band spectrum decision.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) fell 5.03 percent to close at $52.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.