Rhenus Group Acquires Rodair

The Rhenus Group, a German-based logistics service provider, acquired Canadian logistics company Rodair this week.

Founded in 1996, Rodair focuses on international freight forwarding, project logistics, courier, warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics (3PL) services and e-commerce solutions, at its sites in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, which provides Rhenus, which already has more than 600 locations and 29,000 employees, with a new Canadian presence.

"The acquisition of Rodair Group marks an important step for Rhenus in establishing a network in Canada. Rodair's entrepreneurial and family-oriented history and conviction to the same values will make an important contribution to the ongoing growth of the Rhenus Group," Jorn Schersahl, Rhenus CEO of Air and Ocean Americas, said in a release. "Combined with a strong focus on customer relations, we are gaining experienced employees with local expertise for the global operations of the Air & Ocean business unit at Rhenus Freight Logistics."

Rodair executives are optimistic that the acquisition will provide the company a better growth opportunity.

"Being integrated into the Rhenus Group enables us to become part of an entrepreneurial global enterprise with depth, expertise and passion which offers us the best prospects for long-term and sustainable development," Rodair CEO Jell Cullen said. "This investment in growth, people and technology also offers a wider range of individual opportunities to our employees and will also be for the benefit of our present and future customers."

Details of the acquisition have not been made public.

