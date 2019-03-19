36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 36.3 percent to $3.94 in pre-market trading after reporting 'positive' results from NasoVAX extension study'.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares rose 21.4 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 16 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after surging 17.35 percent on Monday.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 14.1 percent to $1.95 in pre-market trading after highlighting presentation of new data on potential of VB-111 to stimulate the immune system and drive immune cells to infiltrate tumor microenvironment.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 13.3 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading after announcing a milestone payment from Genentech.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 12.1 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.9439 percent on Monday.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) rose 9.7 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates..
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 9.2 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.15 percent on Monday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 7.8 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 6 percent to $12.49 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 5.7 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 5.5 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading after announcing it has finalized a cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement containing $300 million of R&D and milestone payments and long-term royalty streams.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 5.1 percent to $4.76 in pre-market trading after surging 4.86 percent on Monday.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) shares rose 4.7 percent to $45.13 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4.5 percent to $15.18 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 4.3 percent to $24.86 in pre-market trading after falling 3.29 percent on Monday.
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 19.3 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading. AquaBounty priced its 3.35 million share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) fell 8.8 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced a $50 million common stock offering.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) fell 8.7 percent to $19.54 in pre-market trading on worse-than-expected Q1 guidance.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares fell 7.3 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 6.9 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 64.52 percent on Monday.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 6.5 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 6.1 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after rising 4.15 percent on Monday.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 5.8 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading after the company reporter lower-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and FY19 sales on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading. Yext priced its 6.1 million share offering of common stock at $21.50 per share.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) fell 5.2 percent to $107.53 in pre-market trading.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 5.2 percent to $4.16 in pre-market trading after surging 5.80 percent on Monday.
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) fell 4.9 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a 20 million share common stock offering.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 4.8 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Aptinyx is expected to release Q4 results on March 21.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) fell 4.7 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates..
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) fell 4.6 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 4.5 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 4.4 percent to $9.03 in pre-market trading. Uniti Group will host a conference call to discuss its Q4 financial results on March 20, 2019 at 4:15 PM ET.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 4.3 percent to $21.22 in pre-market trading.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) shares fell 4 percent to $49.75 in pre-market.
