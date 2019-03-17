IPO Outlook For The Week: Levi's, Fintech, Business Solutions

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Up Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR) will issue 13 million shares between $5 and $7 each Thursday on the Nasdaq. After launching its trading platform in 2015, the online brokerage firm became the largest facilitator of U.S. securities trades for Chinese investors.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) will issue nearly 36.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since its 1853 inception, the jeans producer has expanded its scope with Dockers and brands for big-box retail.

Alight Inc. / DE (ALIT) will issue 32 million shares between $22 and $25 apiece Friday on the Nasdaq. The 25-year-old business solutions group claims more than 3,000 clients, including about half of the Fortune 500.

