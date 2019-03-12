25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 30.8 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that two pivotal Phase 3 studies of vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease met primary endpoints.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 30.5 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 27.4 percent to $34.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares rose 22.1 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after falling 16.48 percent on Monday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 21.6 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.60 percent on Monday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 20.4 percent to $39.06 in pre-market trading after surging 54.48 percent on Monday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares rose 17.3 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.70 percent on Monday.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) rose 11.3 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 8.9 percent to $35.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 8.6 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 27.35 percent on Monday.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) shares rose 5.6 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) rose 4.4 percent to $23.90 in pre-market trading.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 4.2 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has enrolled first participant in the “RECOVERY” study -- a new Phase 3 trial of Tonmya® for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) rose 3.5 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) fell 27.2 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 13.7 percent to $6.55 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 11.1 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after surging 73.08 percent on Monday.
- Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 8.5 percent to $8.07 in pre-market trading after reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 7.1 percent to $36.12 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 7 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading after rising 92.34 percent on Monday.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares fell 5.7 percent to $38.39 in pre-market trading after one of the company's 737 MAX 8 planes crashed while transporting Ethiopian Airlines passengers. Some airline companies around the globe grounded their fleets of MAX 8 planes.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) fell 4.9 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 4.5 percent to $81.13 in pre-market trading.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 4.4 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 3.3 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.00 percent on Monday.
