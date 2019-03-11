Today's Pickup: Another ELD-Related Partnership Takes Wing; Teamster Leaders Have Their Hands Full...With Their Own Members

Good day,

Photo: Jim Allen/Freightwaves

Data mining efforts in the post-ELD era continue apace. On Friday, software firm Trucker Tools LLC and consultancy J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. launched a platform integration allowing Keller customers using its "Encompass" service to share load-specific truck location data from their Keller ELDs with Trucker Tools' "Load Track" software. In addition, Keller's customers can use Trucker Tools' technology to quickly locate available loads from participating brokers and to securely bid on them. The partnership will " provide faster, more accurate and comprehensive shipment location information to freight brokers and shippers from independent truckers and fleet operators," according to the companies.

Did you know?

Transportation and warehousing employment fell by 3,000 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department. In January, employment gained by nearly 30,000. Part of the February drop may have been due to the termination of seasonal holiday jobs.

The decline was part of a generally weak employment report that was blamed on the impact of bad weather, the payback from very strong January data, and a pullback by consumers and businesses.

Quotable:

"The reason America runs persistent trade deficits isn't that we've given away too much in trade deals, it's that we have low savings compared with other countries."

-Economist and Columnist Paul Krugman in the New York Times

In other news:

Latin America freight and logistics to be jump-started by I.T.

Startups like Liftit, a Colombian provider of trucking services, and Nowports, a Mexican shipping startup, are angling to be the next Convoy and Flexport — at a time when shipping and logistics business in Latin America is booming thanks to increasing trade coming from China. (TechCrunch)

Ryder unit to shut two warehouses in Ohio after Whirlpool contract ends

Ryder Integrated Logistics to close two Columbus facilities, citing end of contract with appliance manufacturer (Columbus Business First)

Changes `afoot' in cattle transport?

Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., have introduced a bill to establish a working group at the Department of Transportation to identify barriers to the transportation of agricultural commodities, including pigs and cattle, posed by "outdated and incompatible regulations." Within one year, the group would deliver an action plan for reforms that support the continued safe, humane transportation of agricultural commodities. (Drovers)

Global transport consolidation imminent

Whether it be in the U.S., Latin America or the Middle East, transport firms are partnering with or buying each other to position themselves for the time when autonomous driving dramatically reduces operating costs and changes the face of mobility. (Forbes)

Connecticut weighing need for state transport authority

The Connecticut legislature is considering a bill that would create a statewide transportation authority. Critics contend that it is a mechanism for lawmakers to abdicate their duties to determine the need for car tolls to accompany existing truck levies, and to push the decision onto the proposed new authority. (Connecticut Post) ﻿

Final Thoughts:

For the second consecutive bargaining cycle, the projected (retroactive) July 31, 2018 implementation of the master collective bargaining agreement between UPS Inc. and its 209,000 small-package Teamster members has been delayed because three locals rejected their respective supplements to the contract. But this time is different. In October, 54 percent of those who voted (about 44 percent of all eligible voters cast ballots) rejected the contract. Yet the pact was ratified because of a quirky provision requiring that if less than half of eligible voters cast ballots, two-thirds of those who voted must turn it down. It seems odd that only 44 percent would be interested in voting on a contract that determines their livelihood. But it is also odd that union negotiators, sensing resentment from most of the rank-and-file, didn't press UPS to reopen negotiations or agree to any changes. Last week's votes by the three locals reflect the anger towards Teamster leadership, and are part of an insurrection that is building within the union.

Hammer down everyone!

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink