58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2019 4:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares surged 160.46 percent to close at $12.02 on Wednesday after the company's Phase 2 trial of BP1001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated 'meaningful clinical improvement' with an 'excellent' patient safety profile.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares rose 44.19 percent to close at $3.10 on Wednesday.
  • Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 29.09 percent to close at $1.42 after the company announced an agreement with SUDA Pharmaceuticals to distribute ZolpiMist outside of the US and Canada.
  • Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) rose 21.48 percent to close at $3.62.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained 20.37 percent to close at $25.70 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 18.16 percent to close at $4.49.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 14.95 percent to close at $2.46.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 14.63 percent to close at $6.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and declared a special dividend of $1.15 per share.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 13.53 percent to close at $3.86.
  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) climbed 12.58 percent to close at $27.48 after the company's board announced it is evaluating strategic alternatives.
  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) climbed 12.41 percent to close at $17.66 after reporting Q4 results. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance of $1.87-$2.11 and sales guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.77 billion.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 12.27 percent to close at $3.02.
  • DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 11.76 percent to close at $0.0893 after the company announced it has reduced total debt by $3 million in 2019 so far.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) climbed 11.24 percent to close at $5.84.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) gained 9.8 percent to close at $3.92.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose 9.4 percent to close at $83.95 on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
  • Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) gained 8.69 percent to close at $23.77.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 8.66 percent to close at $26.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) climbed 7.66 percent to close at $2.53.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 7.11 percent to close at $9.64. ERYTECH Pharma is expected to report Q4 results on March 12.
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) gained 6.11 percent to close at $89.26 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • Aon plc (NYSE: AON) rose 4.3 percent to close at $164.00 after the company issued a press release indicating it is not pursuing business combination with Willis Towers Watson. On Tuesday, the company said it was in the early stages of considering a merger.

Losers

  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped 21.16 percent to close at $8.01 following Q4 results. Although the company beat sales estimates, it terminated its plan for a Shanghai manufacturing plant and said it expects a greater-than-anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares tumbled 19.97 percent to close at $0.4399 on Wednesday after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings and issued Q1 sales guidance below consensus estimates.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares dropped 19.94 percent to close at $12.53 after the company reported a wider net loss compared to Q4 last year.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 19.56 percent to close at $1.81 on Wednesday.
  • Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) shares declined 17.16 percent to close at $2.22.
  • Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) dropped 16.91 percent to close at $15.38.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 16.42 percent to close at $17.31.
  • InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares fell 16.16 percent to close at $4.15 after the company reported Q4 results, and announced extension and expansion of partnership with Beam Suntory.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) dropped 15.9 percent to close at $9.31.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dipped 14.47 percent to close at $5.26.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) shares declined 14.13 percent to close at $3.89.
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares declined 13.02 percent to close at $16.04 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares dropped 12.59 percent to close at $2.36.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) tumbled 12.13 percent to close at $3.84.
  • Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 12.03 percent to close at $26.55.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares slipped 12.02 percent to close at $15.88.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 11.82 percent to close at $5.82. Endologix said the ratio of its previously-announced reverse stock split of its outstanding shares has been fixed at 1-for-10. Beginning with the opening of trading March 6, the shares will trade on the NASDAQ on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares fell 11.68 percent to close at $106.52 after reporting the sale of Promacta assets and royalty for $827 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dipped 11.15 percent to close at $9.08 following Q4 results.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 11.12 percent to close at $132.25. Sarepta priced its 2.6 million share offering at $144 per share.
  • Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 10.38 percent to close at $24.00 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 10.29 percent to close at $4.71.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 10.28 percent to close at $5.41 after the company reported comparable sales were down 3.5 percent in Q4.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) tumbled 10.17 percent to close at $11.83.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dropped 10.12 percent to close at $10.92 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $12 per share.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) fell 10.09 percent to close at $2.85.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares declined 9.96 percent to close at $7.05.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) dropped 9.68 percent to close at $4.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 9.2 percent to close at $16.67.
  • United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 8.53 percent to close at $13.73. United Natural Foods reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued strong full-year forecast.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 7.89 percent to close at $9.11 after company on Tuesday said it expects to face headwinds for a couple of years and will see even greater negative free cash flow this year.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 7.74 percent to close at $5.48 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 7.17 percent to close at $17.09 despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 6.72 percent to close at $7.36.
  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) fell 6.13 percent to close at $170.88 following Aon's decision to no longer pursue a merger with the company.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 4.1 percent to close at $84.75 after the company announced that four of its secondary endpoints did not meet the hierarchical threshold for significance in a Phase 3 study of givosiran; many patients also reported serious adverse events.

Portable Fridges Market Reckoned To Touch A Value Of Over US$ 3,000 Mn In 2022