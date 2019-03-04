Market Overview

81 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2019 5:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares climbed 196.92 percent to close at $7.72 on Friday after the company announced it will present data at the 2019 Association for Cancer Research annual meeting on April 30.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) surged 45.09 percent to close at $3.25.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares gained 39.99 percent to close at $38.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also reported a 204% year-over-year increase in sales of its NERLYNX breast cancer treatment.
  • GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) rose 33.48 percent to close at $6.06 following Q4 results. GlobalSCAPE posted Q4 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $9.27 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) surged 28.01 percent to close at $6.81 after the CHMP recommended the company's Zynquista for the treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes.
  • Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAUC) gained 26.97 percent to close at $1.13 after the company reported Q4 comps grew 2.2 percent since last year. The company also plans to buy 9 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants located in the Chicago area for $22.5 million.
  • Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares rose 23.82 percent to close at $3.95 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates and provided FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 21.92 percent to close at $60.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 forecast.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 21.2 percent to close at $3.43 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed a partnership with Veolia North America Regeneration Services to operate and manage its McCarran, Nevada AquaRefinery.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 20.86 percent to close at $18.31.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) rose 18.1 percent to close at $1.4500 after the company announced it sold Parkside Ellijay Nursing Home for approximately $7.3 million.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) climbed 17.78 percent to close at $9.34.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) gained 17.65 percent to close at $49.13 after reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 17.63 percent to close at $28.82 after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) rose 17.57 percent to close at $13.25 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) shares gained 17.17 percent to close at $317.41 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates. Several banks also raised their price target on the company's stock.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 16.67 percent to close at $4.20.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares gained 16.18 percent to close at $29.51 after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
  • Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) rose 15.81 percent to close at $51.63 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance inline with estimates.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares rose 15.67 percent to close at $30.41 following Q4 results.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) gained 15.04 percent to close at $13.92.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) rose 14.92 percent to close at $5.16.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares climbed 14.59 percent to close at $23.64 following Q4 results.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 14.57 percent to close at $15.02.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) climbed 14.24 percent to close at $6.58.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 14.04 percent to close at $16.00 after the company reported-better-than expected Q4 revenue on improving attendance.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) shares gained 14 percent to close at $35.92 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 13.87 percent to close at $3.53 following strong Q4 results.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 13.62 percent to close at $7.06.
  • TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) gained 13.52 percent to close at $14.95 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 13.06 percent to close at $34.72 after the company announced its Ondexxya recieved a positive opinion from Europe's Committee for Medicinal Products.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares surged 12.94 percent to close at $39.97.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 12.81 percent to close at $2.29.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 12.65 percent to close at $16.30.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) rose 12.55 percent to close at $2.87.
  • Village Farms International, Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 12.1 percent to close at $11.86 after the company announced it will enter into an agreement with Nature Crisp to form a joint venture for the outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp.
  • Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 11.56 percent to close at $34.16.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 11.54 percent to close at $10.05 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 11.54 percent to close at $2.90.
  • frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) rose 11.25 percent to close at $35.60.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) climbed 11.18 percent to close at $6.86.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) rose 11.13 percent to close at $13.88.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares rose 11.1 percent to close at $16.92.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) surged 11 percent to close at $5.35.
  • Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) gained 10.58 percent to close at $144.61 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) climbed 10.24 percent to close at $3.6600 amid reports Cowen issued a bullish note on the stock, which included a $30 price target. Foamix reported fiscal year 2018 financial results.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 9.28 percent to close at $3.7700.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 9.19 percent to close at $19.24.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 8.93 percent to close at $3.66.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares gained 5.96 percent to close at $63.07 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 5.18 percent to close at $20.92 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 4.2 percent to close at $57.30 after reporting 2018 preliminary results.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 3.72 percent to close at $178.20 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares dipped 46.82 percent to close at $2.51 on Friday after reporting top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer. The company disclosed that the study did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) dropped 36.51 percent to close at $5.06 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS and Northland Securities downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 32.72 percent to close at $33.70. Nutanix reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 guidance.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 20.25 percent to close at $5.83 following Q4 results. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from Neutral to Underperform.
  • IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares fell 19.69 percent to close at $4.12 after the company priced a 4.9 million share common stock offering at C$5.45 per share.
  • Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTX) dropped 19.27 percent to close at $0.2220 on continued weakness after the company late Wednesday announced it has filed voluntary petitions commencing cases under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) dropped 18.15 percent to close at $11.32 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
  • Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares dipped 16.5 percent to close at $7.54 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares declined 15.92 percent to close at $32.80 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) shares fell 15.58 percent to close at $2.6000.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) fell 14.79 percent to close at $62.13 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 14.52 percent to close at $4.71. Mersana Therapeutics priced 21.25 million shares at $4 per share.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 14.5 percent to close at $5.72.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 14.02 percent to close at $12.14 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) declined 13.69 percent to close at $6.18.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 13.18 percent to close at $5.40.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 13.1 percent to close at $10.15 after the company reported Q4 sales is 3.79 percent lower since last year. The company also issued FY18 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 12.45 percent to close at $2.39.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 12.05 percent to close at $3.65 following Q4 results.
  • Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares dipped 11.76 percent to close at $1.9500.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 10.75 percent to close at $7.14 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 10.43 percent to close at $7.21.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares tumbled 10.26 percent to close at $4.81 following Q4 results.
  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) fell 9.63 percent to close at $59.31 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 9.53 percent to close at $8.54.
  • Tesla, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 7.84 percent to close at $294.79 after the company announced it would close its dealerships to remain financially sustainable while pricing the Model 3 at $35,000.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 5.94 percent to close at $38.13 following weak Q4 results.
  • Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) fell 5.47 percent to close at $19.72 after reporting Q4 results.

5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2019