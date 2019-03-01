What The Truck?!? - March 1, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

Episode Notes:

What The Truck?!? episode 56

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

First, Chad and Zach hit you with the weekly market update:

Spot market drives carrier revenues higher in 2018

Freight brokers say capacity loose, markets stable

Then, they're on to some other headlines of the week:

FreightWaves secures $20 million in Series B funding from corporate and strategic investors

Breaking: SEC wants Elon Musk held in contempt

FedEx to roll out delivery robot capable of 8-mile round-trip trek

Finally, the freight thugs play a game of big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)? Will they (finally) cover the eight headlines in under two minutes?

Hacked drones an increasing concern as government seeks to ease restrictions Big deal or Little deal?

China-U.S. tensions hurt confidence and re-route APAC supply chains Big deal or Little deal?

An end in sight for tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum Big deal or Little deal?

ShipChain and Scanlog partner over blockchain-based track-and-trace platform Big deal or Little deal?

Radio Recap: FreightWaves inaugural broadcast from Radio City Big deal or Little deal?

TravelCenters of America halved operating loss in fourth quarter Big deal or Little deal?

Coalition pushes for young driver training to expand workforce Big deal or Little deal?

Ag shippers seek funding action for stressed out transportation system Big deal or Little deal?

