DAC Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

DAC, a Polish software development and hardware integration company, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), the largest commercial blockchain partnership in the world.

Przemysław Szleter, chief executive officer of DAC, stated, "As we focus on helping our customers to improve their value chain efficiency, the application of blockchain technologies seemed to be an obvious step. We hope that membership in BiTA will bring us an opportunity to always stay up to date with the best practices in this field."

"On behalf of the Alliance and its members, I want to wish a warm welcome to DAC," said Oliver Haines, BiTA Vice President for Europe. "The expertise of the DAC staff will help BiTA move forward in its quest to develop open-source blockchain standards."

According to DAC, there is room for a great deal of improvement at almost every stage of freight movement. Many systems and procedures lack efficiency; however, the majority of stakeholders in the transportation and logistics have not been able to develop commonly agreed upon processes.

Industry digitalization has brought opportunities for better asset utilization and significant financial savings for transport and supply chain companies. BiTA members believe that Implementation of blockchain technologies to improve traceability, trackability, easier compliance with regulation or payments automation may bring billions in savings for companies and their clients, as well as improving the overall experience in the freight movement industry.

"By participating in BiTA's Think Tanks, Working Groups and Technical Committees, DAC will be able to take part in decision-making processes on the directions and strategies for the development of blockchain technologies for the transportation and logistics industries in the coming years," said says Mateusz Bonecki, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer at DAC. "We look forward to those opportunities with great anticipation!"

About DAC

For over 10 years DAC has been helping industry leaders to boost the efficiency of their value network. The DAC team works at the intersection of technology, science and business. With its software and hardware integration expertise, the company positively impacts how the network produces benefits. This, in turn, helps the DAC team to provide their customers with a tangible increase in asset value.

The solutions delivered by DAC are the result of a unique blend of research and management methodologies embedded in software development and hardware integration processes.

About BiTA

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members in more than 25 countries that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, and logistics industries. The Alliance was formed by experienced technology, transportation, and supply chain executives to create a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. BiTA members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. For more information, please visit the BiTA website at www.bita.studio/.

