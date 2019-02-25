28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) shares rose 120.6 percent to $113.75 in pre-market trading after Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced plans to acquire the company for $114.50 per share in cash.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) rose 71.8 percent to $25.66 in pre-market trading after French company Ipsen announced plans to acquire the company in a transaction worth up to $1.31 billion.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 49 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a partnership with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime specialty pharmacy to expand patient access to Probuphine.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 37.1 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading after falling 43.48 percent on Friday. Karyopharm named Michael Mason as CFO.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 22.2 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after announcing a letter of intent to sell a 32 percent stake in Particle for $448 million in cash. The company also reported a strategic investment in Tadu.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 17.7 percent to $48.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.30 percent on Friday.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 16.8 percent to $28.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.65 percent on Friday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) rose 13.3 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 11.8 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 10.9 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading after reporting ZENITH-1 results with oral BCX7353.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 10.8 percent to $11.27 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) for $21.4 billion.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 10.4 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.52 percent on Friday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 9.6 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Senseonics is expected to release Q4 results on March 12.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 9.1 percent to $25.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.71 percent on Friday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 7.5 percent to $14.10 in pre-market trading after surging 22.85 percent on Friday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares rose 7.4 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) rose 6.2 percent to $120.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would buy General Electric's Life Sciences business for $21.4 billion and that the acquisition would be accretive to adjusted earnings.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 6.1 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 5.6 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after surging 7.72 percent on Friday.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) rose 4.1 percent to $96.25 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 8.8 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after rising 82.32 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6.3 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after surging 12.22 percent on Friday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 4.9 percent to $4.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 24.33 percent on Friday.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) fell 4 percent to $9.13 in pre-market trading after declining 3.45 percent on Friday.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 3.6 percent to $3.53 in pre-market trading after declining 8.50 percent on Friday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 3.3 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.45 percent on Friday.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) fell 3.2 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after reporting FY18 loss of $0.10 per share on sales of $150.51 million.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) fell 2.5 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.