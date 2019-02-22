What The Truck?!? - February 21, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? First, we begin with out weekly Market Update: Volumes slide under previous year values as spring approaches, Trucking Freight Futures Atlanta: attendees ask about volatility, small players and liquidity. And then on to the other big headlines of the week. Then a round of Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Episode Notes:

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

First, we begin with out weekly Market Update:

Weekly Market Update: Volumes slide under previous year values as spring approaches

Trucking Freight Futures Atlanta: attendees ask about volatility, small players and liquidity

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Why Chicago brokers call contract rates ‘paper rates'

Could one job change be at the heart of Amazon's $600 million decision to yank XPO business?

Walmart earnings give Amazon a run for its money

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Trucks ready to fight Connecticut's new tolling plan

"Shattering blow" – Honda to announce Swindon plant closure

Railroads look to PTC to shake out more capacity

Roadrunner's rights offering leaves Elliott Management owning 90% of the company

China may be first in large-scale autonomous vehicle adoption

End of Airbus A380 production draws jeers, not tears from air cargo community

FreightWaves LIVE: U.S. Xpress launches driver development program

Container ports singled out in federal spending bill

Redwood Logistics is one of the nation's fastest growing logistics providers, fueled by industry-leading technology and a passionate team of experts. From Multimodal Brokerage and dedicated truckload to 3rd party logistics and TMS consulting, implementation and integration… Redwood Logistics delivers next-generation solutions for its clients—and much more than a truckload.

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.