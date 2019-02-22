65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares jumped 309.86 percent to close at $5.82 on Thursday after Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced plans to acquire the company at $5.85 per share in cash or $300 million.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares climbed 171.49 percent to close at $6.00 after the company reported completion of final milestone for the long-term study of Qtrypta for the acute treatment of migraine disease.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) climbed 21.4 percent to close at $117.95 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) rose 19.12 percent to close at $21.74 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares surged 18.11 percent to close at $23.54 after Qlik announced plans to buy the company at $23.50 per share in cash.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares gained 17.8 percent to close at $3.97. Adial Pharma priced 2.475 million shares at $3.25 per share.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) rose 17.43 percent to close at $16.37 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 17.14 percent to close at $34.45 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) gained 14.33 percent to close at $306.75 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates. Macquarie upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $260 to $275.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) climbed 14.29 percent to close at $2.72.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares rose 14.02 percent to close at $155.74 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) surged 14.02 percent to close at $3.01.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) gained 13.31 percent to close at $24.86 after reporting Q4 results.
- GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GSVC) rose 13.28 percent to close at $6.91.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 12.64 percent to close at $13.90 following strong quarterly sales.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 12.61 percent to close at $2.68.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) gained 12.41 percent to close at $99.49 following Q4 results.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 12.25 percent to close at $2.84.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) jumped 11.32 percent to close at $7.67.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) gained 10.32 percent to close at $4.49 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) gained 9.98 percent to close at $4.63.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 9.69 percent to close at $28.74 following Q4 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares rose 9.5 percent to close at $4.38.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 8.77 percent to close at $8.68 after surging 34.34 percent on Wednesday.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) climbed 8.11 percent to close at $47.83 after reporting Q4 results.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares rose 7.79 percent to close at $89.26 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) rose 7.78 percent to close at $36.02 after the company raised its 2019 production guidance.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) rose 7.6 percent to close at $18.55 in sympathy with Avis Budget after Avis announced strong 2019 guidance.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) rose 7.03 percent to close at $55.58 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
Losers
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares tumbled 39.23 percent to close at $3.47 on Thursday after reporting Q4 results.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) dropped 24.71 percent to close at $6.40.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares fell 23.69 percent to close at $12.56 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance under analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Carbon Black from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $15.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 21.92 percent to close at $0.8198 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) declined 20.94 percent to close at $59.40 after reporting Q4 results.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) declined 20.74 percent to close at $17.43 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 19.61 percent to close at $2.46.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 19.57 percent to close at $0.2425 after the company announced a 4.4 million share stock offering priced at $0.23 per share.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dipped 18.69 percent to close at $3.61.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares declined 18.58 percent to close at $9.99.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) dropped 14.98 percent to close at $1.76.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 13.82 percent to close at $6.30 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 13.56 percent to close at $17.02 following Q4 results.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) fell 13.4 percent to close at $23.01 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) dipped 12.8 percent to close at $1.84.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) dropped 12.65 percent to close at $13.47 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also provided Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) tumbled 12.2 percent to close at $2.95.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 11.7 percent to close at $5.36 following Q4 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 10.34 percent to close at $12.22.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 10.19 percent to close at $3.35.
- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) shares dipped 10.03 percent to close at $39.27 following Q4 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares fell 10 percent to close at $67.20 following Q4 results.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) dropped 9.89 percent to close at $20.95.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares declined 9.58 percent to close at $19.81.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 9.34 percent to close at $20.00.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 9.15 percent to close at $253.01 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS, revenue and same store sales.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 8.67 percent to close at $4.11 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 8.44 percent to close at $6.40.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) fell 8.4 percent to close at $39.58 after guidance indicated slower than expected recovery of its International-Matex Tank Terminals business. RBC Capital downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $45 to $41.
- CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 8.35 percent to close at $52.46 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 7.89 percent to close at $22.65 following downbeat Q4 results.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) fell 7.59 percent to close at $54.03 following weak Q4 earnings.
- Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) fell 7.57 percent to close at $28.33 despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) fell 6.35 percent to close at $78.35 following quarterly results.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) tumbled 6.13 percent to close at $18.22 following Q4 results.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 5.63 percent to close at $3.52after reporting Q4 results.
