75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares gained 34.34 percent to close at $7.98 on Wednesday after the company reported NHTSA approval of 2 electric vehicle models.
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares surged 31.27 percent to close at $0.5080 on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with the FDA for a single Phase 3 clinical trial to support approval for its Cardiovascular drug.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 25.25 percent to close at $3.82.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) gained 22.59 percent to close at $30.77 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY19 outlook.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares climbed 20 percent to close at $1.74 after the company received FDA acceptance of new drug application for XIPERE.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) climbed 19.11 percent to close at $8.85 on Wednesday after climbing 18.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 17.39 percent to close at $21.13.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) gained 17.04 percent to close at $83.06 after the company reported better than expected Q4 results and announced strong 2019 EPS and revenue guidance.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 16.59 percent to close at $2.53.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 15.44 percent to close at $4.86.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 15.35 percent to close at $11.50.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares gained 15.21 percent to close at $19.32 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 14.98 percent to close at $22.03 following Q4 results.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares surged 14.81 percent to close at $5.97.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 14.22 percent to close at $10.68 after the company agreed to acquire 221 restaurants and expand into Popeyes brand through merger with Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC.
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) climbed 14.1 percent to close at $41.10 following Q4 results.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares gained 13.81 percent to close at $0.38 after the company reported tentative FDA approval for generic Pristiq.
- InVitae Corp (NASDAQ: NVTA) rose 13.63 percent to close at $18.76 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) gained 13.51 percent to close at $9.41 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) shares gained 12.71 percent to close at $63.77 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 12.31 percent to close at $3.74.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) rose 12.24 percent to close at $10.82.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 12 percent to close at $2.24.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares climbed 11.91 percent to close at $16.25 after reporting Q4 results.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 11.78 percent to close at $5.98.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 11.76 percent to close at $36.01 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 11.6 percent to close at $3.85.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares rose 11.43 percent to close at $72.45 amid reports the company is exploring a potential sale.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) gained 11.29 percent to close at $24.06 following Q4 results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 11.05 percent to close at $12.36.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) gained 10.53 percent to close at $21.52 following Q4 earnings.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 10.44 percent to close at $3.49.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 10.12 percent to close at $6.20 after dropping 2.76 percent on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 9.5 percent to close at $8.30.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) gained 6.92 percent to close at $30.27 despite weak Q4 earnings after the company announced it is pursuing a separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets, which could include a sale or spin-off. The company also added $1 billion to its buyback.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 6.76 percent to close at $3.16 after the company announced a GBP1.75 billion buyback and cost cutting measures despite reporting worse than expected 2018 pretax profit.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) gained 6.55 percent to close at $60.53 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares surged 6.06 percent to close at $9.28.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 6.06 percent to close at $6.30 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 5.74 percent to close at $67.95 following Q4 results.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 4.62 percent to close at $55.07 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) gained 4.1 percent to close at $39.93 after the company said it expects 3% to 7% revenue growth through 2020 despite mixed Q4 EPS and revenue results.
Losers
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares tumbled 65.72 percent to close at $0.3531 on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief and announced the proposed sale of its chemicals business for $338 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares dropped 28.02 percent to close at $1.85 after reporting pricing of $30 million of securities in concurrent public offerings of common and preferred stock.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) fell 20.72 percent to close at $2.78 following Q1 results.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares dropped 18.06 percent to close at $2.45. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 17.51 percent to close at $6.55 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak 2019 earnings forecast.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares declined 16.09 percent to close at $4.12 after the company posted Q4 results and named Ran Vered as Chief Financial Officer.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 15.77 percent to close at $99.03.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) dipped 14.89 percent to close at $3.83.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares fell 13.47 percent to close at $16.83 following Q4 results.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) dropped 13.22 percent to close at $46.73 following Q4 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) dipped 12.45 percent to close at $2.11.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) dipped 11.64 percent to close at $111.11 after the company announced weak Q1 and 2019 sales guidance despite strong Q4 earnings.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) dropped 11.62 percent to close at $6.31.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 11.36 percent to close at $1.95 after the company announced an amended agreement with its lender, Hercules Capital, which requires early repayment of $7 million and $0.5 million loans by May 18th, 2019.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 11.3 percent to close at $3.06.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) fell 11.18 percent to close at $26.14 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) dipped 10.83 percent to close at $35.09.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) dropped 10.6 percent to close at $35.33 following Q4 results.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) declined 10 percent to close at $2.25.
- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares dropped 9.98 percent to close at $49.54 following Q4 results.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) shares tumbled 9.83 percent to close at $7.34.
- BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGSF) dropped 9.52 percent to close at $24.61.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dipped 9.21 percent to close at $4.04.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) fell 8.1 percent to close at $64.22 after the company reported downbeat Q4 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast for FY19.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares fell 7.3 percent to close at $5.08.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) fell 7.07 percent to close at $112.45 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 6.9 percent to close at $8.10 after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 6.65 percent to close at $3.37 after the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) fell 6.54 percent to close at $33.72 after the company announced a partial clinical hold on its Phase 1 study of XmAb14045 following safety reports which potentially linked two patient deaths to the drug.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 5.65 percent to close at $54.41 after the company said the U.S. government shutdown will impact first-quarter revenue more than previously expected and Goldman Sachs lowered its recommendation of the stock from neutral to sell.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) fell 5.22 percent to close at $48.51 after the company missed Q4 EPS estimates and provided FY19 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) fell 5.08 percent to close at $5.04.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) fell 4.66 percent to close at $60.17 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings and issued FY19 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
